The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team stayed perfect against Gateway, while Burrell defeated Derry Area, both in section play on Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe swept Gateway in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match, while Derry Area lost against Burrell, 5-0, in WPIAL Section 1-AA action.
The defending WPIAL Class 3A Lady Wildcats improved to 2-0 overall and in section play, and they haven’t lost a match against a WPIAL opponent since the 2019 season.
Carolina Walters and Avery Massaro both scored 6-0, 6-0 wins against Iris Xia and Sophia Hernandez at first and second singles, respectively. Maya Jain and Emily Pierce also won in straight games at first doubles against Amara Bristol and Salma Mukhtar.
Hailey Conrad made it a sweep for Greater Latrobe with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at third singles against Abiha Syed, while Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory at second doubles against Gabrielle Opaska and Samantha Bartolome.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Thursday at home against Kiski Area.
Burrell handed the Derry Area girls its first loss of the season.
“We are young, and in (Tuesday’s) starting lineup, we only had one senior compared to six out of seven for Burrell,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “That is no excuse and will never be used for one. However, we were just “out experienced,” and Burrell just played outstanding tennis. We will get better and we will work hard.”
Burrell’s Caroline Dynka defeated Danielle Dominick, 6-4, 6-4, at first singles. Dynka qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Doubles Tournament last season.
“I was very pleased with Danielle Dominick as she faced a very talented senior who has every shot in the book,” Perry said. “(Dominick) had the lead in both sets, but the experience of Dynka took over as each set went on.”
Elizabeth Kott won the first set, 6-3, at second singles. But Kate Leiner scored the next two, 6-3 and 6-2 for the eventual victory. Lydia Flanagan capped the singles sweep for Burrell with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Emily Main.
Jillian Perry and Abigail Swank defeated Derry Area’s Amber Platt and Aubrey Duffy, 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles, while Burrell’s Grace Giordano and Alyssa Logut won in straight games against Amelia Sobota and Kaelyn Washburn at second doubles.
Derry Area is back in action, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Indiana Area at home.
———
GREATER LATROBE 5,
GATEWAY 0
SINGLES – Carolina Walters (GL) d. Iris Xia, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (GL) d. Sophia Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Conrad (GL) d. Abiha Syed, 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (GL) d. Amara Bristol-Salma Mukhtar, 6-0, 6-0; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (GL) d. Gabrielle Opaska-Samantha Bartolome, 6-1, 6-2.
———
BURRELL 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES – Caroline Dynka (B) d. Danielle Dominick, 6-4, 6-4; Kate Leiner (B) d. Elizabeth Kott, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Lydia Flanagan (B) d. Emily Main, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Jillian Perry-Abigail Swank (B) d. Amber Platt-Aubrey Duffy, 6-1, 6-1; Grace Giordano-Alyssa Logut (B) d. Amelia Sobota-Kaelyn Wasburn, 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.