The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort, an opportunistic offense and its size advantage for a big win against host Greensburg Salem, 58-28, during a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 game played Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats stayed perfect at 8-0 in the section and 9-1 overall this season. Greater Latrobe, which is currently riding a six-game winning streak, is scheduled to host Greensburg Central Catholic in an exhibition, 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Lady Wildcats return to section play Thursday at Woodland Hills.
Greater Latrobe’s Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair shared game-high scoring honors with 16 points apiece. Rafferty picked up a double-double, adding 13 rebounds, while Blair came one board shy of a double-double with nine rebounds.
Greater Latrobe outrebounded Greensburg Salem, 33-17, and forced the Lady Golden Lions into 23 turnovers, while committing just 12 of their own. The Lady Wildcats held Greensburg Salem’s Abby Mankins to 10 points total, using double teams and a box-and-one in the second half. Mankins scored 16 points against Greater Latrobe in the first meeting between the two teams, as Greensburg Salem fell to 2-6 in section play and 5-7 overall.
Greater Latrobe, defensively, held Greensburg Salem to 29% shooting and tallied 15 steals, as Blair, Ava Vitula and Lexi Weatherton led the way with three each. Greater Latrobe also dished out 19 assists, including four by Weatherton and three each for Elle Snyder, Camille Dominick, Bailey Watson and Rachel Ridilla.
Greater Latrobe used a strong first half against Greensburg Salem. The Lady Wildcats came out strong in the opening quarter and jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through, before the Lady Golden Lions pulled within four points, 10-6, with less than two minutes to play in the period. Greater Latrobe scored then next two buckets to take a 14-6 lead through one quarter.
The Lady Wildcats used their size advantage in the second quarter, as 12 of 14 points were scored by Greater Latrobe’s trio of six-footers. Rafferty led the way with eight points in the quarter, in addition to Blair and Dominick, who contributed buckets from close range.
The second quarter proved similar to the first, as Rafferty and Blair scored six points until the Lady Golden Lions collapsed on Greater Latrobe’s post players with double and triple teams inside. That opened outside opportunities for Greater Latrobe, as Snyder hit consecutive three-pointers from the right wing and a long two-pointer by Ridilla. Blair and Snyder both scored six points during the quarter that saw Greater Latrobe outscore Greensburg Salem by a 16-9 margin to take a 30-15 lead at the break.
Neither team scored until the 5:20 mark of the third quarter, as Rafferty ended the drought to give the Lady Wildcats their largest lead at 17 points. But Mankins scored six straight points, trimming the Greater Latrobe lead to 11 points with 1:26 to play in the quarter.
That’s when the Lady Wildcats began to pull away for good. Greater Latrobe scored 10 points in the span of 1:16 to push the advantage to 21 points and put the game out of reach. The quick scoring came as a result of good, full-court pressure and the Lady Wildcats’ fast break, as Greater Latrobe took it to Greensburg Salem during that span.
Weatherton started the surge with a steal and a hard drive down the left side for the first bucket. Rafferty scored twice and Blair added another as all three put up points in transition after assists by Weatherton and Snyder. Ridilla scored the final bucket before the buzzer after a steal and a long pass from Snyder to close out the period with the Lady Wildcats ahead 42-21.
Greater Latrobe continued to add pressure in the fourth quarter and forced Greensburg Salem into turnovers, which turned into baskets. Ridilla and Snyder played key roles in the quarter, in addition to Vitula, who shined on defense and contributed a backdoor cut and basket in the final eight minutes. Blair scored six points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-of-4 effort from the free throw line as Greater Latrobe outscored Greensburg Salem, 16-7.
———
GREATER LATROBE (58)
Vitual 1-0-2; Snyder 3-0-8; Burkhard 0-0-0; Ridilla 4-0-8; McNeil 0-0-0; Watson 1-0-2; Rafferty 7-2-16; Weatherton 1-0-2; Li Planinsek 0-0-0; Dominick 1-0-2; Le Planinsek 1-0-2; Blair 6-4-16. Totals, 24-6(15)—58
GREENSBURG SALEM (28)
Carr 0-0-0; Smith 0-0-0; Kaufman 0-2-2; Caldwell 1-0-2; Smith 0-0-0; Henry 0-0-0; Rosensteel 0-0-0; Span 0-0-0; Price 0-0-0; Lewis 3-0-6; K Mankins 1-0-2; A Mankins 3-4-10; Sarver 0-0-0; Peters 2-0-6. Totals, 10-6(9)—28
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 14 16 12 16 — 58 Gbg. Salem 6 9 6 7 — 28
Three-point field goals: Snyder-2; Peters-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.