Camille Dominick was named Greater Latrobe’s MVP for the She’s Got Game Classic.

The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team took their 3-0 season record on the road over the weekend traveling to Springfield, Va., for games on Friday and Saturday at the She’s Got Game High School Classic.

Friday night found Latrobe facing 2022 Virginia Class 4 state champions King’s Fork High School and fell 68-45.

