The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team took their 3-0 season record on the road over the weekend traveling to Springfield, Va., for games on Friday and Saturday at the She’s Got Game High School Classic.
Friday night found Latrobe facing 2022 Virginia Class 4 state champions King’s Fork High School and fell 68-45.
The Lady Wildcats matched up well with the Bulldogs early who used high-intensity full-court pressure throughout the contest.
Latrobe went to the defensive boards and pushed the ball inside early getting King’s Fork to commit fouls and put the Wildcats on the line early and often.
Latrobe in the first quarter shot nine free throws making all of them to pull out to an early 15-11 lead. The quarter, however, took a bad turn as Latrobe’s standout forward Emma Blair went down with an injury and was not able to return.
The Wildcats continued to battle after Blair’s departure but found themselves down three after the first at 18-15.
Without Blair, Latrobe was forced to make some adjustments on the fly which allowed King’s Fork to take a 12-point lead at the half and then push its lead to 27 after three quarters.
The Wildcats refused to quit and finally found some solid footing in the fourth quarter outscoring the Bulldogs 15-10.
Camille Dominick got the hot hand from the floor draining four three-point field goals and tallying 14 of her game-high 22 in the quarter. She also recorded her first double-double of the season pulling down 14 rebounds.
Following Dominick for the Wildcats was fellow senior Josie Straigis with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Leading the Bulldogs were senior Niyah Gaston with 17 points and junior point-guard Cyriah Griffin with 15.
After a short turnaround, the Wildcats took on George C. Marshall HS of Falls Church, Va., Saturday and scored a 45-41 win.
Latrobe came out slow and cold from the floor in the first quarter getting down 10 points early at 13-3 with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Latrobe found some momentum as junior Sami Kronenwetter took to the post and drained her first shot after entering the game.
More importantly, her post presence allowed seniors Dominick and Straigis to attack the Statesmen from both the perimeter and the paint causing match-up problems for Marshall.
The Wildcats found themselves down six after the first quarter at 15-9, but it seemed like the momentum was turning for Latrobe which continued into the second quarter.
The second quarter found a role reversal of the first as Latrobe played solid defense and rebounded on the defensive glass leading to transition points.
The Wildcats doubled the Statesmen for the quarter at 18-9. Straigis led the way for the half scoring 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half. Also in the quarter, sophomore Carley Berk got to the hoop twice for four points and Kronenwetter also chipped in four. Dominick also started to heat back up tallying five points in the quarter including three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt.
The second half was a slugfest as both teams continued to play strong.
Latrobe pulled out to a seven-point lead at 33-26 midway through the third quarter but neither team could make a run until the last minute of the game.
With Latrobe up six with less than 60 seconds to play, the Statesmen were able to get two consecutive turnovers and buckets to pull within two at 43-41.
After a timeout, the Wildcats regrouped and were ready for the full-court pressure. They moved the ball up across halfcourt and played keep away for 15 seconds draining the clock down to just five ticks before Marshall committed their last foul. After Latrobe missed the front end of a 1 and 1, Marshall called an immediate timeout for one last attempt.
Having to go the full 90 feet of the court, Marshall heaved a pass to half court but the attempted shot never got off and Latrobe celebrated a hard-fought victory to close out its Virginia trip.
In addition to her 17 points, Straigis had eight rebounds and six steals. Dominick was also in double figures with 10 points. Kronenwetter and Berk followed with eight points apiece.
Marshall was led by freshman Adora Nwude with 13 points.
Dominick was named tournament MVP for Latrobe at the showcase.
The Wildcats are back in action today hosting the Norwin Knights in a nonsection tilt starting at 7:30 p.m.
