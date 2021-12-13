The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team routed Marion Center during the first night of the Indiana Area tournament and then suffered a narrow defeat against the similarly-matched Lady Little Indians on Saturday.
Greater Latrobe is 1-1 overall following Friday’s 66-43 win against Marion Center, and Saturday’s 53-50 setback versus the host Lady Little Indians. The Lady Wildcats are back in action, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Hills.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Little Indians were evenly matched, both with tall post presences, as Greater Latrobe had 6-foot-2 Anna Rafferty and 6-foot-1 Emma Blair, while Indiana Area countered with 6-foot-4, Eve Fiala and 6-foot-2 Katie Kovalchick. The teams had strong point guard play in Bailey Watson and Indiana Area’s Hope Cook and sharp-shooting from the outside in Greater Latrobe’s Elle Snyder and Camille Dominick and Mia Ciocca.
Greater Latrobe, playing its second game in less than 24 hours, displayed no ill effects following the short turnaround. The Lady Wildcats, who routed Marion Center on Friday night, picked up where they left off on Saturday with a strong inside attack, as Rafferty controlled the paint with two baskets from up close and four free throws for eight points in the quarter. Fiala answered late in the quarter with the final five points for the Little Lady Indians, as Greater Latrobe held a 15-12 lead through eight minutes.
Dominick displayed her touch from the outside with a pair of jumpers for five of her game-best 19 points. She had five three-pointers, shooting about 60% from the field to go along with a strong defensive effort.
Kovalchick scored five quick points to put Indiana Area in front, 18-15, at the 5:37 mark of the quarter. The two teams traded baskets throughout the quarter, as Greater Latrobe and Indiana Area tied or exchanged the lead eight different times. All of Greater Latrobe’s points came from the Lady Wildcats’ junior class, as Dominick, Blair and Josie Straigis scored 11 points. Greater Latrobe took the lead, 26-24, off four straight Straigis points, but Indiana Area took a 28-26 halftime lead with the final two buckets of the quarter.
Greater Latrobe quickly regained the lead coming out of the half, as Snyder drilled a corner three-pointer to make it a 29-28 game. Tough defense kept scoring at a premium for both teams, particularly in the paint, as outside shooting became a necessity. In addition to Snyder’s open trey, Dominick drilled a pair of deep threes and Watson hit a mid-range jumper. Not to be outdone, Cook hit a pair of jumpers of her own and a three-pointer, as Indiana Area took a 37-36 lead with 2:10 to play in the third. Fiala added a field goal, but Dominick’s three-pointer tied the game, 39-39, entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth period was all about runs and momentum after neither team held more than a three-point lead through the first three quarters.
Greater Latrobe scored the first six points of the quarter in 1:09, as the Lady Wildcats went on an 11-2 run to open a 50-41 lead with 4:17 to play.
But Indiana Area gained momentum following a timeout, as the Lady Little Indians rallied with less than three minutes to play. Ciocca and Kovalchick combined for five quick points in less than 30 seconds to pull Indiana Area within four points with 2:27 to play. Ciocca scored again with a little more than a minute to play, making it a one-point game, 50-49 and Indiana Area pulled ahead, 51-50 for the first time since the 2:10 mark of the third quarter on a backdoor cut from Fiala.
Snyder and Rafferty broke free on the Lady Wildcats’ subsequent possession, but an errant pass led to an Indiana Area steal. Rafferty picked up her fifth foul and Kovalchick went to the line for a one-and-one. She made both to give Indiana Area a three-point lead, 53-50, with 14 seconds to play.
Watson was fouled, which gave the Lady Wildcats’ possession on the baseline with 10 seconds to play. The Lady Wildcats got the ball to Snyder on the left wing, but Fiala knocked the ball out of bounds on the three-point attempt. Following a timeout, the Lady Wildcats had one more attempt to tie the game, as Snyder got one more contested look, but the tying basket didn’t drop.
Dominick led the way with five three-pointers and 19 points, while Rafferty was also in double figures with 10 points. Blair scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Watson scored six points and helped shut down Cook, who scored eight points. Kovalchick led Indiana Area with 16 points, while Fiala followed with 13 points. Ciocca was also in double figures with 10 points. The Little Lady Indians outrebounded Greater Latrobe, 30-25.
It was a different story one night earlier, as Greater Latrobe had a massive 37-19 rebounded advantage. Blair and Rafferty dominated the paint, as the duo combined for 32 points and 27 rebounds. Blair had 18 points and 15 boards, while Rafferty contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds. Snyder and Dominick added punch from the outside, as they drilled treys and started the fastbreak to combine for 20 points, including 17 in the first half. Snyder scored 11 points and Dominick added nine.
Greater Latrobe’s man-to-man defense stifled Marion Center in the first half, as the Lady Wildcats opened a 46-21 lead at the break. Straigis had a strong game off the bench and played smothering defense, as she created four steals and turned the takeaways into eight points.
Watson ran the show from the point, as she had six assists and six points. Greater Latrobe triggered the mercy rule two minutes into the second half, as the Lady Wildcats opened a 32-point lead. Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 16 points.
———
GREATER LATROBE (50)
Rafferty 3-4-10; Blair 4-0-8; Dominick 7-0-19; Watson 3-0-6; Snyder 1-0-3; Straigis 1-2-4; Berk 0-0-0; Toy 0-0-0; Bodnar 0-0-0; Bauer 0-0-0; Deist 0-0-0; Kronenwetter 0-0-0; Johnson. Totals, 19-6(6)—50
INDIANA AREA (53)
K Cook 3-1-8; Kovalchick 5-6-16; Fiala 6-1-13; Ciocca 4-0-10; Antonacci 1-0-2; Lubold 2-0-4; Mackey 0-0-0; Todd 0-0-0; G Cook 0-0-0. Totals, 21-8(10)—53
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 15 11 13 11 — 50 Indiana 12 16 11 14 — 53 Three-point field goals: Dominick-5, Snyder; Ciocca-2, K Cook
--- GREATER LATROBE (66)
Blossey 0-0-0; Straigis 3-2-8; Berk 0-0-0; Snyder 5-0-11; Deist 0-0-0; Toy 0-0-0; Johnson 0-0-0; Bauer 0-0-0; Watson 3-0-6; Bodnar 0-0-0; Rafferty 5-4-14; Dominick 3-2-9; Blair 7-4-18; Kronenwetter 0-0-0. Totals, 18-12(22)—66
MARION CENTER (43)
Miller 6-1-16; Ka. Elkin 2-4-8; Lipsie 3-0-6; Semetkosky 2-0-4; Birk 0-0-0; Armstrong 0-1-1; Beer 0-0-0; Ke. Elkin 3-0-8; Leasore 0-0-0; Spence 0-0-0; Wilson 0-0-0; Shadle 0-0-0; Haggerty 0-0-0. Totals, 16-6(16)—43
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 22 24 8 12 — 66 Mar. Cent. 10 11 10 12 — 43
Three-point field goals: Dominick, Snyder; Miller-3, Elkin-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.