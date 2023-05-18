Eight Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats softball players have made the Big 56 Conference 5-A Section 1 all star teams. Senior Josie Straigis, senior Hayden Kraynick, junior Kayla Williams and senior Gabi Burd made the first team. Junior Corrine Wright and seniors Lauren Weatherton, Sydney DeGram and Piper Zufall were honorable mentions.
