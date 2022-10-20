The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team will start its postseason at home.
The Lady Wildcats drew the fifth seed in the WPIAL Class 3A soccer playoffs that were announced Wednesday.
On Monday, Oct. 24, Greater Latrobe will face the No. 12-seed Ringgold at Rossi Field with a start time set for 6:30 p.m.
The winner of the Wildcats/Rams contest will advance to the next round of the playoffs which is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Mars drew the No. 1 seed and gets a bye into the quarterfinals.
The No. 16 Penn-Trafford and No. 17 Connellsville will get the playoffs started on Oct. 22 at Penn-Trafford.
Besides Latrobe/Ringgold Monday will also see No. 2 seeded Moon hosting No. 15 Indiana, No. 3 Plum will play host to No. 14 Kiski Area, No. 4 Thomas Jefferson hosts No. 13 West Allegheny, No. 6 Hampton will host No. 11 Montour, No. 7 Elizabeth Forward will host No. 10 Oakland Catholic and No. 8 South Fayette hosts No. 9 Franklin Regional.
The semifinals are set to start on Nov. 1. The third-place consolation match is scheduled for Nov. 2 and the championship game will happen on Nov. 5.
