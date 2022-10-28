The Lady Wildcats soccer team accomplished two things with its 3-0 win over host Thomas Jefferson Thursday in the second round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

With the win, Greater Latrobe moves on to the semifinals of WPIAL playoffs to face Mars, who have not lost a game since the PIAA finals in September 2018, but the Lady Wildcats also qualified for states.

