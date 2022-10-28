The Lady Wildcats soccer team accomplished two things with its 3-0 win over host Thomas Jefferson Thursday in the second round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
With the win, Greater Latrobe moves on to the semifinals of WPIAL playoffs to face Mars, who have not lost a game since the PIAA finals in September 2018, but the Lady Wildcats also qualified for states.
“It is an unbelievable feeling right now,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “With the win tonight, obviously we are going to the semifinals, but we also just punched our ticket to states. Pretty phenomenal program setting records this season.”
Greater Latrobe got up 1-0 when Annalyse Bauer scored at the 24:56 mark of the first half.
Regan and Robin Reilly would add two insurance goals for the Wildcats.
“We played a similar game tonight as we played on Monday,” Morrison said. “They brought the intensity level. We were focused and we were determined. They played for each other; they played together. They were connecting on the ball. They were technically precise, looking to find those gaps and those lanes to play in and exploit the spaces that we can find. We capitalized well.”
Sofia DeCerb earned the shutout for Greater Latrobe. Lauren Bell and Regan Reilly each had an assist.
“Every single player knew their role and they played it well,” Morrison said. “It was a beautiful game ... The ladies are finding their stride and we are running with that momentum. I am so proud of them.”
