The Lady Wildcats soccer team has clinched a playoff spot.
Greater Latrobe currently sits in second place in Class 3A, Section 3 with a record of 8-2-2 overall and 8-1-1 in section.
Plum is in the top spot with a record of 11-1, 9-1. Trailing Greater Latrobe is Franklin Regional (9-4-2, 6-3-1) and Penn-Trafford (7-4-4,5-2-3).
The Lady Wildcats faced the Lady Panthers at Rossi Field Monday and Greater Latrobe was looking to make a statement with its 2-0 win.
“It was a statement win,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “The girls played phenomenally.”
The Wildcats put plenty of pressure on the Panthers from the onset of the game. And while the score at halftime was knotted at 0-0, Greater Latrobe led in time of possession in the first half, with multiple good looks at the Franklin Regional goal.
“Their keeper is big, tall and a very good athlete, but in the first half, we were putting the shots in places where it was easier for her to adapt too,” Morrison said. “In the second half, we talked about getting more shots low (on goal) and making sure that we were following up on the rebounds, so even if she makes that first save, we can be there for the follow-up. And that is what happened in (our) first goal. It was execution to perfect and it was good to see.”
The first goal came at 36:37 in the second half when Regan Reilly got the rebound that bounced off the Panthers’ goalie. With the goalie out of position from the previous shot on goal, Reilly had an open net to put the ball and the Wildcats up 1-0.
Less than 10 minutes later, Reilly would find the back of the Franklin Regional goal again to further the Greater Latrobe lead to 2-0.
The Wildcats’ Annalyse Bauer and Robin Reilly are credited with assists.
Greater Latrobe’s defense didn’t relent and along with goalie Sofia DeCerb got the shutout.
“The battle and the heart that those ladies gave us every single time,” Morrison said. “And they have found their groove. They are playing for one another. Defensively, they are supporting each other so that if one player gets beat another the next player is there. We are recovering really well. Offensively, we are passing and moving the ball, and letting the ball do a lot of the work. And, then, we are finding each other’s feet. And we are able to capitalize on our chances.”
The Lady Wildcats are now eyeballing their game against Penn-Trafford Wednesday.
“We have a big game now on Wednesday,” Morrison said. “A little bit of payback with Penn-Trafford, since they were our tie earlier in the season. We are looking to make amends for the first half of the season.”
Greater Latrobe is finding itself just in time for the playoffs.
We started off a little bumpy, but we are finding our stride and making connections,” Morrison said. “It was something that earlier in the season, it took us a while to get warmed up and then we weren’t closing games out very well. That has gone by the wayside and from whistle to whistle, they have been doing a really great job ... When this group of young ladies shows up, they are capable of playing against any opponent.”
