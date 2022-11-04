Things looked promising for the Lady Wildcats soccer team in its WPIAL 3A consolation game with Plum Thursday at Norwin High School.

Greater Latrobe led 1-0 going into the half of its game against the Mustangs, but Plum rallied in the second half scoring two goals to take the game 2-1.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

