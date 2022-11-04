Things looked promising for the Lady Wildcats soccer team in its WPIAL 3A consolation game with Plum Thursday at Norwin High School.
Greater Latrobe led 1-0 going into the half of its game against the Mustangs, but Plum rallied in the second half scoring two goals to take the game 2-1.
“It is definitely a heartbreaker,” Greater Latrobe coach Jamie Morrison said. “I think we ran out of steam. It is definitely something that I think that needs to be addressed. It is hard to bring that kind of intensity a second time in two days.”
The Wildcats faced the No. 1 seeded Mars on Tuesday in the WPIAL semifinals at Gateway High School where Greater Latrobe battled to a 4-1 loss. The consolation game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back the extra day to Thursday.
“Individually we were working really hard (against Plum),” Morrison said. “We lost a little bit of our chemistry there, as we started to tire, our minds started to tire. Plum did a nice job tonight. They kept coming. They are fast. We knew what they would bring, but we were not cutting it off as much tonight.”
The Wildcats got the first score of the game at 16:23. It came after Greater Latrobe controlled the ball for the first 10 minutes or so of the game before it became a battle of the midfield.
Robin Reilly got Greater Latrobe ahead 1-0 when she arched the ball over Plum defenders on a free kick that fell into the Mustangs’ goal just below the crossbar.
Plum would tie the game in the second half when Annabel Arhin got behind the Wildcats’ defense on a breakaway and scored at 21:51 to tie the game at 1-all.
The Mustangs would take the lead for good when Gianna Revetta scored on a breakaway at 15:30 to make it a 2-1 game.
Plum finished third in the WPIAL with Greater Latrobe taking fourth.
“From this senior group, from their freshmen year when we were losing games 8-0 almost every game to be fourth in the WPIAL, I’m so unbelievably proud of them,” Morrison said.
Along with Robin Reilly, Morrison was impressed with her squad, especially playing as hard as they did just two days after their grueling game with Mars.
“Ella (Bulava) was fantastic,” Morrison said. “We moved her from holding; she was back covering for some of our center-backs. She was making runs all the way into our attack. She has ice on both ankles and she just keeps pushing through it.”
Another player that caught her eye also bodes well for Greater Latrobe’s future in soccer.
“Annalyse Bauer, she is a freshman,” Morrison said. “The work rate and she still has some fine-tuning, but wow, to come out and compete against some of their center-backs that are seniors and D1 commits, very proud of her and really excited to see how she continues.”
The Wildcats may have wrapped up their WPIAL season, but states start Tuesday and it is a chance to start anew.
“We get a clean slate come Tuesday,” Morrison said. “We are going to take a couple days rest and then reset. We can be ready to go and bring our full game. We will play whoever. We may get a rematch sooner than later with Mars. Which, honestly, bring it on. You have to beat the best to be the best.”
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
