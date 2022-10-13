The Greater Latrobe girls soccer team was looking for a little comeuppance as it was set to take on host Penn-Trafford Wednesday for a Class 3A, Section 3 game.
The Lady Wildcats have two ties on the season. The first came at the hands of nonconference Norwin back on Sept. 3 when the Lady Knights tied 2-2 with Greater Latrobe.
The other came back on Sept. 19 when the then visiting Warrior held Greater Latrobe to a 1-1 tie.
And they got it Wednesday with a 2-0 shutout of the Warriors.
Robin Reilly and Annalyse Bauer scored the two goals for the Wildcats, with Bauer picking up an assist on Reilly’s goal. Regan Reilly had an assist on Bauer’s goal.
Wildcat goalie Sofia DeCerb gets credit for the shutout.
It is another section win for Greater Latrobe that now sits at 9-2-2 overall and 9-1-1.
The Wildcats will return to Rossi Field on Oct. 18 for their last regular season game which will also serve as senior night.
Greater Latrobe 7, Oakland Catholic 1
The Greater Latrobe field hockey team traveled to WPIAL AA foe Oakland Catholic Tuesday for the second game in the season series.
The visiting Wildcats started out strong, scoring the first goal of the game off of the stick of Lauren Sapp late in the first quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same with a second goal from Sapp and Belle Blossey chipping in with a goal to end the first half leading 3-0. The Wildcats continued to pressure the hosts early in the third period with Josie Straigis and Hope Cerny scoring goals within the first six minutes to extend the lead to 5-0.
Cerny added a second goal while Sapp completed her hat trick late in the fourth quarter to complete the win 7-0. The Wildcats led comfortably in shots despite earning only three penalty corners to the host’s seven.
McKenna Brackney made one save to earn the shutout in goal.
It was a defensive battle between the Lady Rams and host Wildcats in a Class 2A, Section 3 contest.
Ligonier Valley had several shot attempts by Kiersten Auman, Mikayla Moore, Megan Glista and Isabella Rosinski. Rams keeper Allyson Steffey defended her team’s goal with 11 saves. Junior Delaney Baird was a key player for the Rams defense Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.