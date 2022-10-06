The Lady Wildcats soccer team went on the road Wednesday for its Class 3A, Section 4 contest against Penn Hills and proceeded to light the hosts up for nine goals in their 9-0 win.
Wildcat goalies Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunetto combined for the shutout.
Regan and Robin Reilly each had a hat trick for Greater Latrobe. Lauren Bell had two goals, while Ella Bulava added one for the Wildcats.
Bulava led the team in assists with three. Maddie Petruzzi and Annalyse had two assists apiece, with Regan Reilly and Mackenzie Kubistek having one each.
Southmoreland 11, Ligonier Valley 0
The Southmoreland Scotties blanked the Lady Rams 11-0 for a Class 2A, Section 3 win Wednesday.
The bulk of the Scotties’ scoring came in the first half when Southmoreland tallied seven goals.
Scottie goalie Hayley Hassinger is credited with the shutout.
Megan Mehall had the hat trick for the Scotties, while Gabby Fabery and Kendall Fabery had two goals apiece. Skylar Koshar, Amanda Hoffer, Lilly Wasmund, MacKenzie Armstrong and Mylee Street each had a goal.
Southmoreland is now 8-2-1, while Ligonier Valley falls to 2-9-1.
The Rams host Woodland Hills at Weller Field on Oct. 10.
