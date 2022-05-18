It was a nail-biter of a game for Greater Latrobe in its first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Tuesday.
Greater Latrobe faced West Allegheny at North Allegheny High School and the Lady Wildcats pulled out a 10-9 win in eight innings.
The game was knotted at 5-5 after five innings and it forced an eighth-inning where combined both teams posted nine runs.
The teams exchanged leads three times between the top-of-the-third innning and top-of-the-fourth inning.
The Wildcats struck first going up 1-0 after it batted in the-top-of-the-third inning. West Allegheny rallied in the bottom of the inning and went up 2-1.
Greater Latrobe would add three run in the top-of-the-fourth inning, to retake the lead at 4-2. The Wildcats would add another runnin the fifth extending its lead to 5-2.
West Alleghey would answer in the bottom-of-the-fifth inning posting three runs to tie the score at 5-5.
The Lady Wildcats’ bats came alive in the top-of-the-eighth inning when they posted five more runs to retake the lead. In the bottom of the inning, West Allegheny had a chance but came up short with four runs as the Wildcats clinched the 10-9 win.
Josie Straigis and Jenna Tallman each hit a home run for the Wildcats. Tallmann, also, added two doubles to her tally batting on the day.
Kayla Williams earned the win. She went the distance, walking four and striking out six.
The Lady Wildcats will move on to the semifinals of the playoffs and face North Hills at a time and place to be determined on May 19.
