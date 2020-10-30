Greater Latrobe tennis coach Chad Kissell has repeatedly told his Lady Wildcats this season that they have the ability to win the WPIAL Class 3A Team Championship.
The Lady Wildcats crossed that one off the list last week.
Now, the goal has changed to a state championship.
The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team will compete against District 3 champion Manheim Township, 2 p.m. Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A Team State Semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club.
A win will send Greater Latrobe to the PIAA Class 3A Team State Championship match, 6 p.m. on the same night, also at Hershey Racquet Club, where the Lady Wildcats will face District 1 representative Spring-Ford or Southern Lehigh from District 11.
“As long as these girls believe in themselves and they think they can do it, I think they can achieve it,” Kissell said. “It doesn’t matter who we play, or how good they are, if we can play our tennis, I think we can come out on top as state champions.”
Greater Latrobe (15-0) blasted District 10 champion Fairview, 5-0, on Wednesday during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs. The Lady Wildcats dispatched the Lady Tigers in about an hour, taking all five contests in straight sets, while falling in only three total games.
Greater Latrobe looks to take that momentum into Saturday’s big day.
“I told them that I think they’re as good as any team in the state,” Kissell said. “I’m expecting us to go in there and win a state title. I know the other teams we’re playing against are tough, and I know it’s going to take us to play some of our best tennis, but I think we’re capable of doing that.”
Including this year, Manheim Township has reached the PIAA Class 3A Team State playoffs 11 straight seasons. Southern Lehigh, on the opposite side of the bracket, also reached the opening round of the state tournament in 2017.
During that span, Manheim Township has reached the state semifinals in four seasons, including the two most recent, the quarterfinals twice and the opening round five times.
“I know Manheim, they’re always a really good team, and they always have teams that make it this far, but I’m not sure about the individuals on the team this year,” Kissell said. “But I don’t maybe scout as much as the other coaches. I focus on how our girls are playing and if they’re playing at the top of their level, I don’t think there’s any team they can’t beat.”
Kissell, a former standout with the Wildcats’ himself, definitely carries the credentials. Kissell won a WPIAL Class 3A and PIAA Class 3A Individual State Championship during his senior season before playing tennis collegiately at Valparaiso.
“I think the biggest thing I can help with is their mindset,” Kissell said. “They have the ability.”
The Lady Wildcats have certainly proven as much.
The undefeated Lady Wildcats topped Upper St. Clair, 3-2, last week at Bethel Park High School to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third team championship in Greater Latrobe history and the first since 2005.
In 2005, the Lady Wildcats reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament before falling to state runner-up Upper Dublin, of District 1. Greater Latrobe advanced to the state semifinals in 2002 before a loss against eventual state champion Freedom of District 11.
Greater Latrobe upset top-seeded — and defending champion — Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals this season before knocking off No. 2-seeded Upper St. Clair in the championship. The Lady Wildcats also swept West Allegheny in the first round and downed Shady Side Academy en route to the championship.
Greater Latrobe, which reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season this year, has qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons. Following the dominant win against Fairview, the Lady Wildcats have set their sights on Saturday’s state semifinal.
“We’ve had a good week of preparation,” Kissell said. “We had three days of practice indoors, obviously because of the weather. We’re going to head to Hershey (today) to practice at the indoor facility we’ll be playing at on Saturday, just so they can get used to it because some indoor places feel a little bit different.”
Saturday is the day everyone at Greater Latrobe is waiting for. Kissell admits it’s a change, going from an outdoor season to an indoor semifinal and state championship, but every remaining team is making the adjustment.
“It’s not like any team has an advantage,” Kissell said. “Our team is doing the best we can with it.”
The Lady Wildcats have been doing as much since August during a history-making season. Greater Latrobe remains unbeaten, the Lady Wildcats captured another section championship, a WPIAL Class 3A team title and they’ve reached the state semifinals for just the second time in program history.
The Lady Wildcats will be looking for more on Saturday.
“We’ve already had such a great season,” Kissell said. “Every single one of the girls has worked so hard and they deserve it. We’re two steps away from the state championship, which I think should be the ultimate goal.
“I think they’re just excited to be able to play on Saturday. Regardless of what happens, I think they’re playing some of their best tennis. If we go in there, keep our mind sharp and do what we’ve been doing all season, I think we have a great shot at it.”
