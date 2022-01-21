It was not the start Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball coach Mark Burkardt and the Lady Wildcats envisioned coming into Thursday night’s matchup with section foe Woodland Hills.
Despite Greater Latrobe’s sloppy start, they recovered to defeat the visiting Lady Wolverines, 76-65, for key WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 win.
The victory keeps Greater Latrobe atop the section standings at 5-0, one game ahead of both Greensburg Salem and McKeesport Area, who each sit at 4-1 in the section. The Lady Wildcats, who have won five straight, improved to 9-2 overall.
Thursday night’s game started out uncharacteristic for Greater Latrobe and Woodland Hills. The teams had 11 turnovers between the two before any points were scored.
After that early spurt of turnovers in the first quarter, the pace quickly picked up. Burkardt said he was happy with how his team picked up their play as the game progressed.
“The third quarter was obviously our best quarter,” he said. “They’ve been a (resilient) group. (The team) doesn’t get panic in them and that was something we did a lot when we first took over the program. This group doesn’t seem to (panic) at all, they stay the course and try to battle through the adversity and worry about the next play.”
The Lady Wildcats outscored Woodland Hills 23-12 in the third and had built a 22-point lead, their largest lead of the game.
Woodland Hills battled back to cut the Greater Latrobe lead seven points, 72-65, late in the fourth, but the Lady Wildcats scored the last four points of the game to set the final.
Greater Latrobe played much of the second half without one of its standouts in senior post player Anna Rafferty. She went down with an apparent injury in the third quarter as she was driving to the hoop to attempt a layup.
Burkardt said that he was unsure exactly what the specific injury is or the extent of it, but said he knew that she wasn’t going to be able to go back into the game.
Burkardt said he was proud of the way the team handled losing Rafferty.
Burkardt said one player who especially stepped up and made up for her absence was Camille Dominick, who had a double-double on the night with 18 points and 10 rebounds. In all, 15 of her 18 points were from behind the arc.
“(Not having Anna) shows the resiliency of Camille being able to play the four and five (positions) also,” he said. “I didn’t like having to put her inside when she was shooting the three like she did, but she really went to the boards and helped pick of some of the slack on the boards when Anna went down. I thought that was Camille’s best varsity performance that she’s had.”
Elle Snyder had another big game as well. She finished the night with 20 points, after scoring just five points in the first half. Snyder was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line.
“(Woodland Hills) was denying Elle the outside shot,” Burkardt said. “We talked about it at halftime and told her that she had to take the ball to the basket. She (took the ball to the basket) very well and she is an excellent free throw shooter. If they were going to take the three away from her, she was going to take what they were giving her.”
Burkardt was also pleased with his team’s rebounding. The Lady Wildcats outrebounded the Wolverines, 49-20.
“We talked about (being able to rebound) before the game,” he said. “The two things we wanted to do were handle their pressure and rebound the ball. I thought we rebounded the ball well the whole game.”
Emma Blair grabbed 24 of those 49 rebounds for Greater Latrobe; she also added 16 points.
“Emma plays extremely hard, and she has a nose for the ball,” he said. “There are certain people who can just rebound the ball. Emma has good size, but she knows where the ball is going to go, and you can’t teach that.”
After a low-scoring first quarter at 10-9, the offenses for both teams found their stride.
Greater Latrobe started the second quarter with a 8-3 run, forcing Woodland Hills to call a timeout, as the Lady Wildcats led 18-12.
After the Woodland Hills timeout, both teams played fairly even the rest of the quarter as Greater Latrobe held a 30-23 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, it was all Greater Latrobe. The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Wolverines 23-12 in the quarter to take a 53-35 lead into the fourth.
Woodland Hills used a couple of runs late to try to get back in the game. The Wolverines outscored the Greater Latrobe 30-23 in the quarter.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Penn Hills.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.