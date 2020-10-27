The matchup is set for the Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team.
The Lady Wildcats will open the state playoffs against District 10 champion Fairview during a PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinal-round game, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
Fairview swept City League champion Brashear, 5-0, during an opening-round game in the state playoffs on Monday to set up Wednesday’s date with the Lady Wildcats.
The undefeated Lady Wildcats (14-0) topped Upper St. Clair, 3-2, last week at Bethel Park High School to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third team championship in Greater Latrobe history and the first since 2005. In 2005, the Lady Wildcats reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament before falling to state runner-up Upper Dublin, of District 1. Greater Latrobe advanced to the state semifinals in 2002 before a loss against eventual state champion Freedom of District 11.
No. 4 Greater Latrobe upset top-seeded — and defending champion — in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals this season before knocking off No. 2-seeded Upper St. Clair in the championship. The Lady Wildcats also swept West Allegheny in the first round and knocked off Shady Side Academy en route to the championship. Greater Latrobe, which reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season this year, has qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
If Greater Latrobe wins on Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats will head to the Hershey Racquet Club to compete in the PIAA Class 3A Team Semifinals, and potentially the PIAA Class 3A Team Championship, which will both take place on Saturday.
A win in the quarterfinals matches Greater Latrobe with District 2 champion Abington Heights or District 3 champion Manheim Township in the state semifinals, 2 p.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club. The state championship is set for 6 p.m. on the same day.
