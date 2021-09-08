A roster deep with returning talent will serve Karissa Skiba well in her first year coaching the Greater Latrobe girls’ varsity tennis team.
The Greater Latrobe graduate replaces Chad Kissell, who resigned in June after leading the team to a celebrated season. The Lady Wildcats finished with a 16-1 record, they captured the section title, won the WPIAL Class 3A championship and placed second in the state in Class 3A.
“We’re very fortunate and blessed to have a lot of depth,” said Skiba, who won a state title during her high school career with the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2020 season, as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly-regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls’ Tennis Team Championship at Hershey Racquet Club.
Greater Latrobe also defeated Upper St. Clair to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship. It was the third district team championship in Greater Latrobe history and first since 2005. Greater Latrobe, which reached the playoffs for the sixth straight season, has qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
The Lady Wildcats seek to extend that streak this season.
Skiba has 19 girls in the varsity and junior varsity program. Of the 11 on the varsity team, seven are upperclassmen.
Five of the starting seven from last year return, with second singles player Addison Kemerer, a Section 1 doubles champion last year, and No. 1 doubles player Reese Petrosky leaving to graduation.
“It’s a really great team dynamic,” Skiba said. “They’ve had the experience. They have great athleticism on the court and they’re hard workers.”
The starters have solid skill sets, Skiba added.
“The ground strokes are strong,” she said. “They have a good awareness of the tennis game. They have good serves and returns.”
At No. 1 singles again is senior captain Jenna Bell, last year’s section singles champion who finished third in the WPIAL singles. She paired with Kemerer as the section doubles champion.
Bell brings years of tennis experience, especially in USTA events.
“She does have a really, really nice serve with power and with movement,” Skiba said.
Senior Carolina Walters, who is a co-captain, is at second singles. Last year she played third singles and also teamed with Maya Jain, a captain this year, to finish as the section doubles runner-up.
Junior Avery Massaro plays third singles after being at second doubles a season ago. Though Skiba said she needs more match experience, Massaro’s play during practice matches stood out.
“Her court coverage and ground strokes,” she said. “She has improved a lot. She’s strong with her ground strokes.”
Seniors Jain and Emily Pierce are at No. 1 doubles, while junior Josie Marts and sophomore Bridget McHugh are at No. 2.
Marts and McHugh moved up from the junior varsity squad. “I’ve been impressed with their tennis play, how they’ve been hitting,” Skiba said. “They have a lot of potential to be a strong second doubles team.”
If there is a weaker quality to the team, it is that some girls lack experience, which is why they have had plenty of time for practice matches “so they get that match play,” according to the coach.
Senior Hailey Conrad, sophomore Sarah Lazeski and freshmen Kira Florek and Nathalie King complete the varsity unit. Eight freshmen make up the JV squad.
Skiba said the team has a goal of winning the section, although its veteran presence may lead to another deep run.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with a 5-0 win over Penn Trafford and followed it up with another shutout against Gateway on Tuesday.
“I didn’t really know what to expect in the depth of Penn Trafford,” she said. “My girls played consistently. They were out there focused. They played how I thought they would play, focused and prepared to play hard.”
