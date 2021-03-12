BRIDGEVILLE — Greater Latrobe had already achieved history by reaching the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, becoming the first Lady Wildcats squad since 1998 to advance that far in the postseason.
The Lady Wildcats knew they’d need a historic performance to advance past their opponent in the semifinals, Chartiers Valley, which has won two consecutive WPIAL titles, a PIAA state crown, and earlier this year, established a new Pennsylvania high-school record by winning its 64th-consecutive game.
That challenge proved too much for the sixth-seeded Lady Wildcats, who could not overcome a slow start and fell to the No. 2-ranked Lady Colts 59-43 at Chartiers Valley High School on Thursday.
The opening quarter was the difference, as the Lady Colts scored 17 of the first 18 points, and held a 20-5 edge after the stanza. Chartiers Valley did not let off the gas pedal in the second quarter, either, outscoring the Lady Wildcats again to take a 34-16 advantage into the locker room.
Despite an improved showing in the second half by the Lady Wildcats (14-3), the outcome had already been decided.
“It was the perfect storm of us not being able to execute on offense, and them raining three pointers,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt.
To his point, the Lady Colts knocked down eight three-pointers in the first half, which was frequently the result of pinpoint ball movement that featured countless skip passes across the Lady Wildcats’ zone defense.
“You can watch some small college basketball teams, and they don’t move the ball that well,” Burkardt said of the Lady Colts, who are guided by legendary coach Tim McConnell, the father of NBA point guard T.J. McConnell and brother of Suzie McConnell-Serio, who is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Lady Colts (22-3) opened the scoring courtesy of a three-pointer by junior Aislin Malcolm, a Pitt recruit who ranks among the top prospects in the state. That start was a sign of things to come in the half, as the Lady Colts posted a 14-0 run after Greater Latrobe’s junior Anna Rafferty hit a free throw. During that surge, Malcolm hit another three, Perri Page, who is the daughter for former Pitt basketball star Julius Page, notched six straight points, and twins Hallie and Helene Cowan each made a shot.
Greater Latrobe finally snapped the run with 50 seconds left in the first quarter when Emma Blair scored inside — the first field goal for the Lady Wildcats. Freshman Elle Snyder followed with a pair of free throws to pull Greater Latrobe within a dozen, but Malcolm hit another three just before the buzzer to squelch any momentum for the underdog Lady Wildcats.
In the second quarter, Burkardt switched to a 1-3-1 zone, but the Lady Colts continued to convert shots from behind the arc. Hallie Cowan hit a trio of shots from distance in the second quarter, while Malcolm hit her fourth three-pointer, as that duo alone combined to outscore Greater Latrobe, 23-16, in the half.
The Lady Wildcats again switched their defense strategy to begin the third quarter, as Burkardt opted for a triangle and two alignment — designed to slow down the Lady Colts prolific-shooting duo. It was a defense the Lady Wildcats had not practiced, but it enabled them to limit Malcolm.
“She’s a tremendous ballhandler, and what we were trying to do was see that she couldn’t beat us to the basket,” Burkardt detailed. “Defensively, we did okay for what we were going against.”
The Lady Wildcats’ offense began to perk up a bit in the second half, as well, with Rafferty shouldering the scoring burden. The 6-foot-2 forward scored eight points in the fourth quarter, finishing as the only Lady Wildcats’ scorer in double figures, with 17, and she snagged six rebounds.
“She’s so strong, and her footwork has improved 100% in the last two years,” Burkardt stated. “It was just Anna being Anna. She showed why she’s a Division I prospect.”
Seniors Ava Vitula and Rachel Ridilla also produced most of their scoring after halftime, but it was too little, too late, as Greater Latrobe never trimmed its deficit below 13.
Ridilla ranked second in both scoring and rebounding, with nine points and seven boards. Sophomore Emma Blair, who sealed the Lady Wildcats’ quarterfinals victory against Hampton on Monday with a late steal and layup, scored six points and corralled 10 rebounds. Vitula provided five points, while Lexi Weatherton, the Lady Wildcats’ other senior starter, failed to score.
The senior trio experienced a tearful moment with just seconds left in the contest, when Burkardt instructed his team to foul so that he could honor them one final time by substituting them out of the game.
“Probably sadder that I’m not going to get to coach them anymore than the fact that we lost the game,” Burkardt said of his departing seniors. “I told them that what they’ve done this season is just incredible. They’ve been great role models for the younger girls.”
However, the Lady Wildcats appear poised to contend once again next year, as they return a strong core that consists of Rafferty, Blair, Snyder, and Camille Dominick. This extended postseason run should pay dividends for that group, and it will also provide unforgettable memories for everyone involved.
“It taught them how to win; It taught them how to not panic under pressure; And it taught them how to have fun at the same time,” Burkardt said of his team’s postseason experience. “They’re disappointed, but they’re going to look back at this season – there’s a lot more smiles than disappointments this year.”
Malcolm paced the Lady Colts with a game-high 20 points, while Hallie Cowan scored 19, and Page added 17 points.
Chartiers Valley, in pursuit of a three-peat, will face No. 1 Trinity in the Class 5A Championship Game on Monday. The Hillers defeated the Lady Colts earlier this year, snapping their historic winning streak.
———
WPIAL Class 5A
Girls Basketball Championships
Semifinals
GREATER LATROBE (43)
Vitula 2-0-5; Ridilla 3-0-9; Rafferty 7-3-17; Weatherton 0-0-0; Blair 3-0-6; Snyder 0-2-2; Watson 2-0-4; Dominick 0-0-0. Totals, 17-5(9)—43
CHARTIERS VALLEY (59)
Malcolm 7-2-20; Ha. Cowan 6-2-19; He. Cowan 1-0-3; Page 7-3-17; Vaites 0-0-0; Cupka 0-0-0; Molinaro 0-0-0; Bogats 0-0-0. Totals, 21-7(8)—59
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 5 11 11 16 — 43 Char. Valley 20 14 12 13 — 59
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-3, Vitula; Ha. Cowan-5, Malcolm-4, He. Cowan
