The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team turned the momentum from a significant win on Friday into a lopsided rout, as the Lady Wildcats blasted host Laurel Highlands, 62-10, during a WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 game Monday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 9-7 overall, but more importantly, the Lady Wildcats are 6-5 in the section. They have won two straight, five of six and seven of nine contests since a brief three-game losing streak in December.
And now the Lady Wildcats are rolling, in a tightly-contested three-team battle for two remaining playoff spots. Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford (10-6) hold a tie for third place while Penn Hills (5-5, 7-11) isn’t far behind, but the Lady Indians are currently on the outside of the playoffs and looking in.
The Lady Wildcats scored a significant two-point road win Friday at Penn Hills to put them in this position. GL suffered a 45-37 home loss against the Lady Indians on Dec. 19, which was part of that early-season three-game losing streak. But the Lady Wildcats rebounded in a big way last Friday at Penn Hills.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Thursday (7:30 p.m.) in a section home game against Uniontown. The Lady Wildcats have three section games remaining, including the one against Uniontown and a significant home showdown on Feb. 6 against Penn-Trafford. Greater Latrobe blasted Uniontown, 73-39, Jan. 6 on the road.
Greater Latrobe did the same against Laurel Highlands on Monday with a 52-point victory. It was similar to a 68-4 home win against Laurel Highlands on Jan. 2.
Laurel Highlands couldn’t handle GL’s inside play on Monday as Emma Blair and Anna Rafferty were able to control the paint. Blair ended the game with 14 points and six rebounds while Rafferty tallied 13 points and seven boards. Lexi McNeil was a standout off the bench, adding 12 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Bailey Watson scored nine points.
The Lady Wildcats quickly opened a big lead, as they held Laurel Highlands without a point in both the first and fourth quarters. Rafferty scored nine points while McNeil and Blair combined for nine points, as Greater Latrobe led, 22-0, through one quarter.
Greater Latrobe held Laurel Highlands without a point until the 2:08-mark of the second quarter when the Lady Wildcats led by 31 points. GL carried a 36-2 halftime lead and led 50-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Greater Latrobe’s game against Uniontown on Thursday is Wildcat pride night. Any girls who attended the Greater Latrobe girls’ pride camp this past summer or played in the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Department league will get in for free if they wear their shirt.
Also that night, girls from the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Department’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade travel teams will play an exhibition game against one another, beginning at 6 p.m., in place of the junior varsity game since Uniontown does not have a JV team.
There wasn’t a JV game contested on Monday against Laurel Highlands.
GREATER LATROBE (62)
Ridilla 0-0-0; Rafferty 6-1-13; Vitula 1-0-2; Blair 5-4-14; Watson 4-0-9; McNeil 4-3-12; Li. Planinsek 1-0-2; Shearer 3-0-6; Straigis 1-0-2; Dominick 1-0-2; Burkhard 0-0-0. Totals, 26-8(9)—62
LAUREL HIGHLANDS (10)
Greer 0-2-2; Davis 0-0-0; Peccon 2-0-4; Crossan 1-1-4; Nebraska 0-0-0; Mattey 0-0-0; Taylor 0-0-0. Totals, 3-3(4)—10x
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 22 14 14 12 — 62 Laurel Highlands 0 2 8 0 — 10
Three-point field goals: Watson, McNeil; Crossan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.