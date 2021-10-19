The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team took its dominance to another section.
The Lady Wildcats are rolling into the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, as Greater Latrobe routed Connellsville Area, 12-0, in an exhibition game played on Monday.
Regan Reilly and Robin Reilly led the charge, both with a hat trick. Regan Reilly scored three goals on Saturday in the Lady Wildcats’ section finale against Hempfield Area. She also had the lone goal during a big win against Fox Chapel Area. Robin Reilly also scored in consecutive wins against Hempfield Area.
Morgan Reilly, Makenna Malone, Maddy Petruzzi, Cali Dyche, Natalie Gessler and Claire Gerard all found the back of the net on Monday against Connellsville Area. Ella Bulava tallied three assists, while Robin Reilly, Morgan Reilly, Becca Reed, Kendall Piper and Chloe Boyette also contributed helpers. Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunetto combined for their third consecutive shutout. DeCerb, who also had an assist, has eight shutouts this season.
Greater Latrobe took down a Connellsville Area team that won the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 2 championship. The Lady Wildcats improved to 13-0-1 overall, and they handed Connellsville Area (14-3) its third loss of the season. The Lady Falcons were routed by Norwin and Greater Latrobe in non-section play and they suffered a four-goal section defeat against Belle Vernon Area.
Greater Latrobe, meanwhile, won its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport.
The Lady Wildcats claimed the top spot in a powerhouse section 3 with a 9-0-1 section mark. Norwin (8-2, 11-4) finished second in the section, as the Lady Knights’ only section losses came against Greater Latrobe. Norwin enters the playoffs with back-to-back exhibition losses against North Allegheny and Bethel Park. Fox Chapel Area (6-3-1, 8-7-1), last year’s section champions, ended third, while Penn-Trafford (4-6, 6-10) placed fourth.
The Lady Wildcats won five one-goal games and eight shutouts after Monday’s win. By contrast, Greater Latrobe recorded just eight wins total from 2016-19.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 50-7 in 14 games this season. The Lady Wildcats have won eight games by shutout, including two to start the season and six of the last seven. Greater Latrobe has won five one-goal games and eight others by multiple goals. Four of the last seven have been decided by a goal, as Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 26-1 during that span.
Four of Greater Latrobe’s 10 section games – including both against winless Hempfield Area, and one versus fifth-place Allderdice and fourth-place Penn-Trafford – were decided by more than one goal. The remaining six were decided by one goal, other than a tie against Fox Chapel Area. The Lady Wildcats had a four-game run of one-goal wins before routing the competition by a 21-0 margin in their last three.
Greater Latrobe will close the regular season at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Lady Panthers captured the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 championship with a 10-1-1 section mark and a 12-3-1 overall record. Their lone losses came against Montour, Hampton, and Upper St. Clair, and the tie came against Hampton, as Franklin Regional enters on a four-game win streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.