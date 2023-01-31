It was senior night for the Lady Wildcats basketball team and they celebrated with a 76-44 win over the visiting Connellsville in a Class 5A, Section 3 game Monday.
“It is bittersweet,” Wildcats coach Mark Burkardt said. “I’m happy for them, but I’m sad to see them move on. I thought the seniors played very well. We had a few key baskets from Peyton (Bauer). Josie (Straigis) and Camille (Dominick) played as they normally do.”
After a first quarter that saw the Falcons keep close to the Wildcats, Greater Latrobe started to open up the game in the second quarter taking advantage of multiple fastbreak points to take a 38-29 lead into halftime.
The Wildcats continued to take advantage of hitting the outlet player in the third quarter.
“We were getting those fastbreak points,” Burkardt said. “And Charley Berk started to drive the ball to the basket because she realized that the defense was guarding against it.”
Latrobe held a 67-38 lead going into the final period, where the Wildcats continued to cruise to the 76-44 win.
The resounding win for Latrobe on senior night comes after the team had to adapt early in the season when it lost senior center Emma Blair to an injury.
“It feels good for the whole team that we were able to adapt and change,” Burkardt said. “We could have hid our heads and said, ‘poor us.’ But we went back into the gym and worked very hard and after we’ve come off a tough loss, we just come back out and play.”
Dominick led all scorers with 23 points, with Straigis adding 18 points and seven steals, while the sophomore Berk chipped in 14 points for the Wildcats.
“Everyone of them stepped up,” Burkardt said. “And people say about Josie and they are really surprised. I knew she was going to play like this the whole year. I thought that she was going to be our secret weapon after Camille, Emma and Elle.”
The Wildcats will next travel to Albert Gallatin for another section game on Thursday.
“Albert Gallatin beat Penn-Trafford last week,” Burkardt said. “They are a good team and it is tough to play down there. We have to go in there with the same mindset that we came into tonight with.”
The Derry Area Lady Trojans led after the first quarter 13-10 but foul trouble and turnovers hampered the Lady Trojans after that. Knoch had one player in double figures, Megan Vaasa with 10 points as they cruised to a 58-30 victory. The Lady Trojans were led by Rachelle Marinchek with eight points.
