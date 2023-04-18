It was a cold, blustery day at Graham-Sobota Field with temperatures in the mid-40s, but the Greater Latrobe softball team was heating things up as it rolled to an 11-0 five-inning Class 5A, Section 3 win over Penn-Trafford Monday. The Wildcats didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard. With Lauren Weatherton on base via a single, Kayla Williams hit a home run in the bottom-of-the-first inning to give Latrobe a 2-0 lead. Next, Josie Straigis hit a triple to get on base. The Wildcats would add to their lead when Hayden Kraynick would rip a single, allowing Straigis to score and boost the Wildcat’s lead to 3-0. “We got off to a good start with runs in the first inning and we just kept hitting the ball,” Latrobe coach Bob Kovalcin said. “We played good defense. Kayla pitched well. It was a good win for us.” The Wildcats would get back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third. After a Weatherton single and Willams getting hit by a pitch, Straigis would hit a homer of her own to push the Wildcats into a 6-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats would strike again. Sydney Degram singled to start off the inning for Latrobe. Next, Weatherton, again, singled. Then Williams was walked. Setting up Straigis to deliver again, this time she had a sac fly to right field that allowed the RBI to score, giving Latrobe a 7-0 lead. Kraynick would next single, driving in another RBI to make it an 8-0 Latrobe. Then at the next at-bat, Corrine Wright smacked a double, driving in an R BI to make it a 9-0 Latrobe. On the following at-bat, Piper Zufall singled to drive in yet another Greater Latrobe run, giving the Wildcats a 10-0 lead. The Wildcats’ final run came when Grace Henigen stole home, wrapping up the scoring and giving Latrobe the 11-0 win. “P-T has beat us pretty well over the last year, now it was our time...” Kovalcin said. Latrobe is now 9-1 overall and 4-1 in section play. “So far, so good. Just like anything else, you just have to keep going,” Kovalcin said. “It is the next-game approach. We have to get ready for Gateway, that is it. And when we are done with them, we will get ready for whoever is next. You have to flush everything from before. Everything starts 0-0 again next game. We are good and will get ready for Gateway on Friday. Softball Mount Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2 Monday’s game against Mount Pleasant was a heartbreaker for Ligonier Valley as it lost the lead late in a 6-2 defeat. The game was tied at two-all with Mount Pleasant batting in the bottom of the fifth when Krista Brunson singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Mount Pleasant added three more runs in the sixth inning. The Vikings scored their runs on a fielder’s choice by Addison Reese. Sophia Smithnosky was the winning pitcher for Mount Pleasant. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out five. Cheyenne Piper took the loss for Ligonier Valley. The pitcher allowed six hits and six runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking one. Sydnee Foust, Adelynn Witcoski, Kenzlee Machak, Allison Heffelfinger, and Abigail Springer all had one hit for the Lady Rams. Ella Alakson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Mount Pleasant in hits. Baseball Greater Latrobe 12, Albert Gallatin 0 The Wildcat heated up Graham-Sobota Field Monday evening as they knocked off Albert Gallatin for the 12-0 Class 4A, Section 2 win. The Wildcats held a 1-0 lead after the first inning. They added another run in the bottom of the second. Latrobe then exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third. The Wildcats would add four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the mercy rule. Tyler Fazekas smacked a homer, while Jake Cramer and Louie Amatucci had a triple apiece for the Wildcats in their win. Rounding out the extra-base hits for the Wildcat as Logan Bradish with a double. Riley Smith earned the win for Greater Latrobe. He went five innings, walking two, while striking out eight. Serra Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 2 Serra Catholic got an early 4-1 lead after the first inning and never looked back as went on to get an 8-2 Class 2A, Section 3 victory. Haden Sierocky takes the loss for the Rams, going over four innings with one strikeout. Boys lacrosse Greater Latrobe 12, GCC 8 The Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team got back into the win column on Monday knocking off host Greensburg Central Catholic 12-8. Leo Joseph and Brogan Murphy came up huge combining to win 17 of 22 faceoffs which helped lead to a balanced offensive attack. Wildcat scoring came from Nickolas Stump (three goals and three assists), Ben Currie (three goals and two assists), Jack Stein (three goals), J.T. Kaecher (two goals and three assists), AJ Bethke (a goal), Leo Joseph and John Massaro each chipped in for an assist. Brock Pflugh recorded seven saves in net for the Wildcats. The win brings the Wildcats’ section record to 2-4 and 2-6 overall. A quick turnaround has the Latrobe back in action Tuesday night when they travel to section foe Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. Boys volleyball Derry Area 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 Derry Area swept Bishop Guilfoyle by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-10. Gabe Carbonara led Derry with 10 kills. Mason Beeman and Cam McNichol each added eight kills. Noah Berkhimer had 16 assists and five aces. Johnathan Shumaker had 15 assists. Cody Tabita had 14 digs. Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-19 and 25-21. Duke Klapchar had nine kills and four aces. Junior High Softball Greater Latrobe 22, Gateway 7 (three innings) Soph Zezzp had a triple and double, along with two RBIS to lead Greater Latrobe Junior High softball to a win over Gateway.
