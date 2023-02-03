The Lady Wildcat got the start they wanted jumping out to a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the opening quarter and pushing the lead to 11 at 17-6 by the end of the first in their Class 5A, Section 3 win against Albert Gallatin Thursday.
Senior Josie Straigis opened the scoring just four seconds into the game taking the opening tip and driving to the hoop. After a defensive stop the Colonials tried an unusual defense putting their senior standout post player Courtney Turner on guard Carley Berk. Berk recognized the mismatch on the outside and buried a three-pointer. The Wildcats exploited this strategy all night as Turner was forced to guard quicker players which pulled her away from the hoop. In the quarter all five of Latrobe’s starters scored with Berk leading the way with seven points.
AG could feel the game slipping away from them early and came out in the second quarter determined to turn the tables, stepping up their defensive intensity. After Berk and Gianna Michaux traded hoops, AG got the next two buckets to pull within seven points of Latrobe. The second quarter, however, was owned by Latrobe’s Elle Snyder who was seemingly everywhere scoring 12 of her game-high 22 in the quarter. In addition to two three-point field goals, she also played tough near the rim scoring inside and collecting rebounds on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. AG Seniors Turner and Michaux worked hard to keep AG in the game scoring nine of AG’s 14 points in the quarter, but Latrobe not only fended off the AG push but won the quarter pushing the halftime lead to 13 points at 33-20.
The third quarter started out slow for both teams as neither team scored in the first 3:26 even though both teams had numerous scoring chances. AG finally broke the ice with a three-pointer but quickly Latrobe answered with buckets from Camille Dominick and Snyder to push the lead to 15 with three minutes to play in the quarter. The teams then traded buckets until Dominick and Snyder closed the quarter in the same way they opened it with two jumpers to push the lead to 18 points at 47-29.
Latrobe carried the late quarter momentum early into the final period scoring eight quick points including three baskets by Straigis pushing the lead to 26 points at 55-29 with just under six minutes to play. AG refused to concede and kept playing hard going on a 13-3 run cutting the lead to 16 at 58-42 with just over two minutes to play, but the Colonials ran out of time having to foul Latrobe down the stretch where Latrobe was able to ice the game with clutch foul shooting.
Four of Latrobe’s five starters were in double figures. In addition to Snyder’s 22, Straigis had 14 and Berk and Dominick each had 12.
AG was led by Sophomore Mya Glisan with 16 including 4 three point field goals, 3 of which came in the closing minutes as AG made their comeback attempt.
With the win Latrobe has clinched a playoff spot.
Latrobe’s JV team has notched two consecutive wins in convincing fashion beating AG 52-14 and previous section foe Connellsville 52-22.
In each contest, all players for Latrobe scored on the night spreading the scoring out in defensive dominated victories.
Against Connellsville, Brylee Bodnar led the way with 14 while against AG Kenzie notched 10.
