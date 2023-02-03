The Lady Wildcat got the start they wanted jumping out to a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the opening quarter and pushing the lead to 11 at 17-6 by the end of the first in their Class 5A, Section 3 win against Albert Gallatin Thursday.

Senior Josie Straigis opened the scoring just four seconds into the game taking the opening tip and driving to the hoop. After a defensive stop the Colonials tried an unusual defense putting their senior standout post player Courtney Turner on guard Carley Berk. Berk recognized the mismatch on the outside and buried a three-pointer. The Wildcats exploited this strategy all night as Turner was forced to guard quicker players which pulled her away from the hoop. In the quarter all five of Latrobe’s starters scored with Berk leading the way with seven points.

