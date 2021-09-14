Greater Latrobe came away with a 4-1 victory against host Connellsville Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played Monday.
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-0 overall and in section play, The Lady Wildcats, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champions and state runners-up, lost their first game on Monday after 5-0 victories in their previous three matches against Penn-Trafford, Gateway and Kiski Area.
Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters both won by 6-0, 6-0 margins at first and second singles, respectively, against Morgan Adams and Aeriale Knopsnider. Alyssa Kremposky, of Connellsville Area, topped Greater Latrobe’s Sarah Lazeski, 6-4, 6-0, at third singles.
Maya Jain and Emily Pierce earned a Greater Latrobe win at first doubles, 6-1, 6-0, versus Ava McClean and Rachel Dally. Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh won at second doubles, 6-2, 6-4, against Marek Deffibaugh and Madison McSheffery.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday at Armstrong. The Lady Wildcats will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 Singles Tournament, starting Wednesday at Franklin Regional.
———
GREATER LATROBE 4,
CONNELLSVILLE AREA 1
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Morgan Adams, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Aeriale Knopsnider, 6-0, 6-0; Alyssa Kremposky (CA) d. Sarah Lazeski, 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Ava McClean-Rachel Dally, 6-1, 6-0; Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh (Gr. Latrobe) d. Marek Deffibaugh-Madison McSheffery, 6-2, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.