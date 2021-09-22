The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team rolled to another lopsided victory, this time a 4-1 win against Franklin Regional during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion and state runners-up, are now a perfect 6-0 overall and in section play. They won six consecutive matches, but lost just their second individual game of the season, while also defeating Connellsville Area by a 4-1 margin, and the rest of their opponents in a 5-0 sweep.
Jenna Bell cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Ellen Liu at first singles, while Carolina Walters swept Hannah Zheng at second singles. Avery Massaro completed the singles sweep for Greater Latrobe with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Sarah Gardner.
In doubles play, Greater Latrobe’s Maya Jain and Emily Pierce topped Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus, 6-3, 6-2, at first singles, while Chelsea Williams and Mia Boyle claimed the lone win for Franklin Regional with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) victory against Josie Marts and Hailey Conrad at second singles.
Greater Latrobe, as a team, is back in action Monday when the Lady Wildcats host Norwin in section play.
Bell and Walters are scheduled to participate in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Championship on Thursday and Friday at Bethel Park and North Allegheny High School.
Bell is the No. 2 seed for the tournament and she is scheduled to face No. 15 Luisa Warnecke of Mount Lebanon. Walters, the No. 8 seed, is slated to face No. 9 Amanda Koren of Moon Area. If Bell wins, she’ll face either Elana Sobol of Shady Side Academy or North Allegheny’s Emily Wincko. If Walters wins, she will meet top-seeded Mia Gorman of Bethel Park or Lauren Milko, the No. 16 seed from Mars Area.
Bell outlasted her teammate, Walters in an all-Greater Latrobe final and won her third WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship last week.
Bell, the Lady Wildcats’ No. 1 player the past four seasons, successfully defended her WPIAL Section 1-AAA Singles Championship from last season. In 2020, Bell defeated Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan to win her second Section 1-AAA Singles Championship. Bell also topped Addison Kemerer, her former teammate, to claim the section singles title in 2018. Bell reached the title match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship in each of her four seasons, as she fell to Yan in 2019. Bell qualified for the district singles tournament for the fourth straight season.
Bell and Walters qualified as a team for the state doubles tournament during the 2019 season and lost in the quarterfinal round. They won the section doubles title that year and nearly captured a district championship, but just fell short.
Walters was at No. 3 singles for the Lady Wildcats in 2020, but she’s been playing at second singles this season – same as she did in the 2019 season. Bell and Walters both qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament last season – Bell with Kemerer and Walters joined by Maya Jain.
Bell placed third at last year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Under normal circumstances, a third-place finish would have qualified Bell for the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament, but a reduced bracket because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant only the district singles champion advanced.
Bell reached the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2018 and ’19. Walters fell in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament in 2019.
———
GREATER LATROBE 4,
FRANKLIN REGIONAL 1
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Ellen Liu, 6-2, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sarah Gardner, 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Lucy Zheng-Makinzie Marcus, 6-3, 6-2; Chelsea Williams-Mia Boyle (Fr. Regional) d. Josie Marts-Hailey Conrad, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
