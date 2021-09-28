The unbeaten Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team scored another big win on Monday, as the Lady Wildcats handed Norwin its first loss, 4-1, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match. Also on Monday, Southmoreland shut out Derry Area, 5-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match.
Greater Latrobe, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion and state runners-up, are now a perfect 7-0 and in section play. They’ve won seven consecutive matches, but lost just their third individual game of the season. The Lady Wildcats defeated Connellsville Area, Franklin Regional and now Norwin, all by 4-1 margins and the rest with a 5-0 sweep.
Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters both rolled to a sweep against Jenna Beach and Sydney Pesarsick at first and second singles, respectively.
Bell and Walters will compete in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament later this week. Bell and Walters recently competed in the WPIAL Class 3A Individual Singles Tournament. Bell, who finished fourth in the district, outlasted Walters for the Section 1-AAA Singles Championship earlier this month.
Avery Massaro completed the singles sweep for Greater Latrobe with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Sadie Cuturilo, while Maya Jain and Emily Pierce scored a win at first doubles, 6-1, 6-2, against Abigail Campbell and Jordan Napierkowski. Greater Latrobe suffered its only loss at second doubles, as Norwin’s Olivia Knoechel and Elizabeth Nicholson beat Josie Marts and Sarah Lazeski, 6-2, 6-1.
Greater Latrobe is back in action during a section match on Monday at Hempfield Area.
The Derry Area girls’ tennis team will close out the home portion of its schedule 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Greensburg Salem. The Lady Trojans finish their section slate at Jeannette on Monday.
Alycia Derr beat Derry Area’s Elizabeth Kott at first singles, 6-2, 6-3, while Southmoreland’s Elle Pawlikowsky defeated Emily Main, 6-1, 6-0. Bea Pawlikowsky completed Southmoreland’s singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Amber Platt.
Julie Davis and Amelia Miller, of Southmoreland beat Kelly Burd and Aubrey Duffy, 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles, while Tyson Martin and Maddy Cyphert defeated Derry Area’s Amelia Sobota and Paige King, 6-1, 6-4 at second doubles.
———
GR. LATROBE 4,
NORWIN 1
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Jenna Beach, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sydney Pesarsick, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sadie Cuturilo, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Abigail Campbell-Jordan Napierkowski, 6-1, 6-2; Olivia Knoechel-Elizabeth Nicholson (N) d. Josie Marts-Sarah Lazeski, 6-2, 6-1.
———
SOUTHMORELAND 5,
DERRY AREA 0
SINGLES – Alycia Derr (S) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-3; Elle Pawlikowsky (S) d. Emily Main, 6-0, 6-1; Bea Pawlikowsky (S) d. Amber Platt, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Julia Davis-Amelia Miller (S) d. Kelly Burd-Aubrey Duffy, 6-0, 6-2; Tyson Martin-Maddy Cyphert (S) d. Amelia Sobota-Paige King, 6-1, 6-4.
