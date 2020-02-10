Greater Latrobe rebounded from a difficult loss on Thursday with a bounce-back exhibition win two days later, 71-57, at Hempfield Area on Saturday.
Penn-Trafford denied Greater Latrobe a spot in the upcoming WPIAL Class 5A playoffs on Thursday. The Lady Warriors defeated Greater Latrobe, 44-40, during a winner-take-all matchup for the fourth and final playoff berth from WPIAL Class 5A Section 3.
Greater Latrobe improved to 12-9 overall on Saturday. The Lady Wildcats have one more game remaining, today, 7:30 p.m. at Gateway in another exhibition contest. The Lady Wildcats have won five of their last seven games and seven of 10.
Anna Rafferty led the Lady Wildcats with 20 points while Emma Blair followed with 13 points and nine rebounds. Lexi McNeil contributed 13 points and five boards while Rachel Ridilla was also in double figures with 11 points and six rebounds.
Greater Latrobe led by four points through one quarter, but the Lady Wildcats took command in the second and third.
Sarah Liberatore and Emma Hoffner did most of the damage for Hempfield Area. Liberatore had a game-high 25 points while Hoffner scored 15 points.
But the Lady Spartans couldn’t combat GL’s inside game.
Rafferty and Blair controlled the paint and combined for 33 points. McNeil, Ridilla, Ava Vitula and Bailey Watson combined to shoot 54 percent from the field with an additional 33 combined points. Vitula scored eight points while Watson added five points and seven assists.
Greater Latrobe trailed, 14-13, with 2:01 to play in the first quarter when Blair and Lexi Weatherton put the Lady Wildcats ahead, 16-14, for good. Greater Latrobe extended the lead to four points, 22-18, after one quarter following a fast-break from McNeil to Rafferty followed by a pair of McNeil free throws.
In the second quarter, Greater Latrobe’s press began to wear down Hempfield Area.
The Lady Spartans cut the deficit to three points three times in the first two minutes of the quarter, but the Lady Wildcats began to methodically take control and pull away. Consecutive three-pointers from Watson and McNeil quickly extended the lead to nine points with five minutes to play in the quarter.
A Hempfield Area timeout allowed the Lady Spartans to trim the deficit to five points, 32-27, but Greater Latrobe responded with a 9-0 run, pushing its advantage to 14 points, 41-27, with 1:38 remaining in the half. It was an 11-point game at halftime, 41-30.
The second half played similar to the second quarter. GL spread out the scoring amongst six players and HA leaned on Liberatore and Hoffner. Rafferty led the way with 10 points in the half and Ridilla contributed eight, as Greater Latrobe led by 17 points, 57-40, entering the fourth quarter, as the Lady Wildcats outscored Hempfield Area, 16-10 in the third. They extended their lead by as many as 23 points in the final frame.
Greater Latrobe also won the junior varsity game, 42-14, against Hempfield Area. Lizzie Planinsek led the Greater Latrobe attack with 10 points, while Abby Shearer followed with eight.
