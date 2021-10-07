The Greater Latrobe girls’ tennis team is ready to defend its WPIAL Class 3A team championship.
The Lady Wildcats (8-0) secured the No. 1 overall seed and Greater Latrobe will face No. 16 Oakland Catholic, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the playoffs at Greater Latrobe. A win will match the Lady Wildcats with No. 8 Moon Area or No. 9 Mount Lebanon in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 14. The WPIAL Class 3A team championship is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Washington and Jefferson College. The top three finishers qualify for the PIAA Class 3A State team tournament.
Greater Latrobe finished as the second-best girls’ tennis team in the state during the 2020 season, as the Lady Wildcats knocked off highly regarded District 3 champion Manheim Township in the semifinals, but lost against Spring-Ford of District 1 during the title match of the PIAA Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championship at Hershey Racquet Club. Last season, Greater Latrobe reached the PIAA Class 3A Girls Tennis Team Championship match for the first time in school history and finished the season with a 16-1 record.
They did so under former coach Chad Kissell, the former Wildcats’ and Valparaiso standout tennis player — and state champion — who resigned as coach in June. First-year coach Karissa Walker Skiba captured a state championship as a senior at Greater Latrobe and the singles state title as a sophomore with the Lady Wildcats. Skiba, who played at the U.S. Air Force Academy, also led the Lady Wildcats to a district championship as a senior.
Greater Latrobe defeated Upper St. Clair to capture the WPIAL Class 3A team championship last season. It was the third district championship in Greater Latrobe history and the first since 2005. Greater Latrobe won the section title for the second consecutive season and reached the playoffs for the seventh straight year. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 14 times in the past 17 seasons. Greater Latrobe’s last loss against a WPIAL opponent came on Oct. 14, 2019, as the Lady Wildcats fell to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs.
