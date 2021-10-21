The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team is preparing to begin its playoff journey, while the Ligonier Valley girls ended its season on a high note.
Greater Latrobe secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, while Ligonier Valley closed its season with a 3-2 victory against North Star during an exhibition game played at Weller Field.
Greater Latrobe is in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs for the second straight year. The Lady Wildcats were a No. 10 seed in 2020 and they suffered a 6-1 setback versus No. 7 Upper St. Clair in the opening round.
This year, Greater Latrobe earned a bye into the quarterfinal-round of the playoffs. It’s the first time Greater Latrobe will play a quarterfinal-round playoff game in more than 24 years. The Lady Wildcats will meet No. 6 Peters Township or No. 11 Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Rossi Field. Peters Township and Pine-Richland square off 6:30 p.m. Monday at Peters Township. Peters Township (7-2-3, 9-3-3) finished second in Section 2, while Pine-Richland (3-7, 5-9) is the fourth-place finisher from Section 1.
A win will send Greater Latrobe into the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals on Monday, Nov. 1. The WPIAL Class 4A championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.
While Greater Latrobe prepares to begin its playoff journey, the Lady Wildcats were unable to finish the regular season with an unblemished record. Franklin Regional knocked off the visiting Lady Wildcats, 2-1, during an exhibition game played Wednesday in Greater Latrobe’s regular-season finale.
Greater Latrobe claimed its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport.
The Lady Wildcats finished 9-0-1 in section play, ahead of perennial powerhouse Norwin and Fox Chapel Area, the defending section champions. But Greater Latrobe finished the regular season with a 13-1-1 record.
The Lady Wildcats won their first five games of the season, including a 2-1 home shocker against Norwin in the section opener, before a 2-2 tie against Fox Chapel Area on Sept. 20. The Lady Wildcats won their next eight, including the return match at Norwin, a big home win against Fox Chapel Area and the section clincher versus Hempfield Area, before Franklin Regional snapped that streak on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers captured the WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 championship and they ended the season 13-3-1 overall.
On Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats allowed a goal for the first time since an Oct. 4 home game against Allderdice – they entered with six shutouts in the previous seven games – and Greater Latrobe gave up two goals for the second time all season.
Greater Latrobe won five one-goal games and recorded eight shutouts this season. By contrast, Greater Latrobe recorded just eight wins total from 2016-19. Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 51-8 in 15 games played this season. The Lady Wildcats have won eight games by shutout, including two to start the season and six of the final eight. Greater Latrobe won five one-goal games and eight others by multiple goals. Five of the final eight were decided by one goal – with Wednesday serving as the only loss – as Greater Latrobe outscored the opposition 27-3 during that span.
Four of Greater Latrobe’s 10 section games – including both against winless Hempfield Area, and one versus fifth-place Allderdice and fourth-place Penn-Trafford – were decided by more than one goal. The remaining six were decided by one goal other than a tie against Fox Chapel Area. The Lady Wildcats had a four-game run of one-goal wins before routing the competition by a 22-2 margin in their final four games.
The resiliency of the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team was rewarded with a gutsy one-goal exhibition against North Star on Wednesday. The Lady Rams avenged a 2-1 defeat against North Star on Sept. 20 and finished the season with a 2-10 conference record and a 3-15 overall mark.
“For as much as we struggled this year, for as much as I was forced to deal with decisions and make choices I’d never want to make as a coach due to our injuries and low numbers, these girls were inspiring to me,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “Their ability to preserve through everything and come back the next day with a smile on their faces, ready to give their all yet again is so admirable.
“I had zero issues with girls fighting amongst themselves, zero issues with motivation. Given our record, that’s pretty phenomenal and a huge credit to the girls.”
Ella Pierce scored first for Ligonier Valley, as she followed a Kaelyn Adams shot to give the Lady Rams a one-goal lead. The goal was the second in as many games for Pierce.
North Star responded on a corner kick to even the score, but Adams, in her final performance ever for Ligonier Valley, scored a late first-half goal to put the Lady Rams in front, 2-1, at the break.
Adams scored again off a Meg Glista assist to give the Lady Rams a 3-1 lead. North Star scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes to play, but Ligonier Valley held on to secure the one-goal victory.
Freshman Bella Palmer starred in goal with what Vogelsang described as her best game of the season, while the Ligonier Valley defense was strong in securing the win, as well.
“We have a long way to go and I certainly hope we don’t have to go through a season like this again, but I certainly leave with nothing but pride for my kids,” Vogelsang said. “(I have) never seen a group more deserving of getting to end their season with a win.”
