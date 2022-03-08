The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team live to play another game.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Hollidaysburg to open the PIAA playoffs on Wednesday.
“We didn’t know if we would get to play,” Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Burkardt said. “We didn’t know for sure that we would get to play again. When things worked out in our favor, we had a good idea that we would probably play again, but when it worked out, it gives (the team) more motivation to play very well.”
Greater Latrobe was last on the court for its game against South Fayette on Feb. 25 where the Lady ’Cats were bumped out of the WPIAL quarterfinals by a 55-40 loss to the Lions.
With South Fayette defeating McKeesport, 51-49, to make it to the finals of the WPIAL, where the Lions then stunned Chartiers Valley, 57-48, it got Greater Latrobe a berth in state playoffs.
Burkardt started prepping the Lady Wildcats right after the loss to South Fayette for what may come.
“We talked about what we needed to do differently than that (the South Fayette game),” Burkhardt said. “We came out and dug that hole. We just could not get ourselves back in it. We all knew what was wrong. We played well in the second half of that game. I thought that we got our heads back into the game. We talked about how when we are in the playoffs, we need to play four quarters of good basketball if we want to be successful. We took that weekend off and got back to practice on that Monday. We had a scrimmage with North Allegheny this past Saturday and we played very well.”
Burkardt and the team have seen some tape of Hollidaysburg and he knows what the team has to do to win.
“We have seen some tape on them,” Burkardt said. “They are a very good team; they are 23-1. They have four girls that can shoot the three and they have a little bit of size. They are a very good team. They play a lot of man-to-man defense, so we have been working a lot on our man-to-man offense and our rebounding.”
With the berth in the PIAA playoffs, Burkardt is grateful for the chance to have another game with his seniors.
“It is awesome because I didn’t want them going out like that,” he said. “It wasn’t a great performance by the team. It is wonderful that we get to have Anna and Bailey at least one more game. They are excited and the focus and intensity at practice the last few days have been really good. I feel that they are very prepared to go in and play on Wednesday.”
Other high school notes:
• Greater Latrobe’s Lauren Bell qualified for the 50-yard freestyle at the PIAA swimming championships scheduled for March 16-17
• Derry Area’s Christian Hirak placed fourth at the WPIAL/PIAA Class 2AA Regionals over the past weekend. He gained an automatic berth in the PIAA wrestling championships to be held March 10-12 at Hershey.
