The Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball teams opened section play with respective victories.
Greater Latrobe scored a 3-1 victory against Norwin during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 home match, while Ligonier Valley opened its season with a sweep of East Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 match.
Greater Latrobe (1-0, 2-0) captured the first two sets by a narrow 26-24 and 25-23 margin, but Norwin claimed a 25-18 victory in the third game. Greater Latrobe jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the fourth game and used the momentum into a match-clinching 25-20 victory.
Greater Latrobe’s duo in the middle, Anna Rafferty and Emma Blair, did the heavy lifting for the Lady Wildcats. Blair led the charge with nine kills, while Rafferty was one back with eight finishes. The tandem also led the team in blocks, as Blair accounted for four blocks, while Rafferty followed with three. Rafferty also produced five service aces, tying Elle Snyder for top honors, also with five aces. Maya Krehlik also contributed seven kills, while Snyder and Paige Watson contributed three each. Shallyn Shank had four aces, while Lily Fenton posted two.
Fenton directed the Greater Latrobe offense, distributing 42 assists, while Bailey Watson led the way defensively with 13 digs. Snyder posted five digs, Krehlik contributed eight and Shank posted three.
Haley Stormer had nine kills and seven aces to lead the Lady Rams (1-0, 1-0) during their victory against East Allegheny. Scores were 25-13, 25-16 and 25-12. Alexa Harding registered nine service points, including five aces, while Sarah Sheeder also posted 10 service points with seven aces. Saylor Clise also distributed 14 assists for the Lady Rams.
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity team also earned a sweep, 25-18 and 25-15.
Marley Bergman had 20 points and nine aces to lead the Ligonier Valley JV team. Teagan Peltz-Palko had six points with four aces, while Lacey Sosko posted six kills.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Deer Lakes on Thursday.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team lost in straight games, 25-13 and 25-15.
Mia Myers and Chara Mongelluzzo combined for six kills, while Ashley Daniker added a pair of kills. Ava Krehlik dished out nine assists, while Macy McHugh led the charge defensively with six digs.
Greater Latrobe continues section play Thursday at Oakland Catholic.
