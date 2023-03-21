Even though it was just the first game of the 2023 WPIAL softball season for both teams, the Norwin at Greater Latrobe contest at Graham-Sobota Field had more of a feel of a late-season game or a playoff meeting.

The Lady Wildcats took an early lead, but Norwin battled back. Latrobe showed the confidence that having nine seniors on the team allows it to have as the Lady Wildcats would battle back and on senior shortstop Josie Straigis’ second home run of the day, Greater Latrobe broke an 8-8 tie that forced an extra eighth inning and edged the Knights in a 9-8 nonsection game.

