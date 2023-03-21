Even though it was just the first game of the 2023 WPIAL softball season for both teams, the Norwin at Greater Latrobe contest at Graham-Sobota Field had more of a feel of a late-season game or a playoff meeting.
The Lady Wildcats took an early lead, but Norwin battled back. Latrobe showed the confidence that having nine seniors on the team allows it to have as the Lady Wildcats would battle back and on senior shortstop Josie Straigis’ second home run of the day, Greater Latrobe broke an 8-8 tie that forced an extra eighth inning and edged the Knights in a 9-8 nonsection game.
“I always tell them that I’m not big on home runs, but I’ll take them,” Wildcats coach Bob Kovalcin said. “I want baserunners and players getting on base. We had a lot of baserunners (Monday). Piper (Zufall) had a home run, Josie had two.”
The Lady Wildcats have eight seniors on the field and senior Emma Blair yet to return from her ACL injury that she suffered in the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs, which kept her out of the entire girls basketball season. Those seniors are Straigis, Zufall, Sydney DeGram, Lauren Weatherton, Brynna King, Grace Henigin and Gabi Burd.
“I got eight seniors,” he said. “The whole outfield is seniors. I got a senior shortstop and a senior catcher. That is big, big leadership this year. I’m looking for the leadership from them.”
And that senior leadership gave them a solid start, as Straigis connected on a double to drive in the first two RBIs of the game in the bottom of the first. Then on the very next at-bat, Hayden Kraynick hit a single that would score Straigis to make it a 3-0 game heading into the second inning.
Norwin rallied immediately to start the second inning as it lead off the inning with a homer that closed the score to 3-1.
Later in the inning with two out, the Lady Knights loaded the bases. They would score the tying two runs on a dropped catch at first base and would take the lead on the ensuing single that scored two more runs to make it a 5-3 lead as Latrobe struggled.
Zufall would respond for Greater Latrobe to start the bottom of the second with a lead-off homer to get the Wildcats back to within one runat 5-4.
But then things seem to stall back out for the Wildcats in the third inning as Norwin posted two more runs to take a 7-4 lead.
Straigis hit her first homer in the bottom of the third to keep the Wildcats close at 7-5.
Greater Latrobe would be the next to score in the bottom of the fourth when DeGram scored a sacrifice fly to cut the gap to 7-6.
Norwin would take the lead back up to two, 8-6 in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the inning, Straigis would score on a passed ball to make it an 8-7 game.
Latrobe would tie the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh when Corrine Wright stole home on an overthrow.
Then Straigis would win it for them on her second home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“We always play them tough,” Kovalcin said. “In the last three years, in the first year, we lost 3-2 in extra innings. The next year, we lost in extra innings 8-7 and now this year, we win 9-8 ... What I liked about it is that we started off real strong. Kayla (Williams) had a real good first inning. Then in innings 2, 3, 4 and 5, she kind of struggled and they scored some runs. In the last three innings, she dug in and pitched well. The defense had three errors in the beginning, and then we closed it up. No errors after and made the plays that we had to. Senior leadership is what it is about. We have enough seniors that have been playing this game long enough that (they know) hang in there and you have a chance to win. We had chances to win in every inning. It is a good thing.”
The Wildcats are looking at a very busy first week of play.
“We are going to Pine Richland (today),” Kovalcin said. “They are going to be another good team. If the weather holds out we are supposed to play Mt. Pleasant and Belle Vernon, so we will see. I think scores like this game (Monday) are going to be a lot of the games that come out of this section. Armstrong, P-T, Franklin Regional and Kiski. This is what it is going to be like. There is not going to be that big dominant pitcher that is going to dominate a whole game. They may dominate innings here and innings there, but then you are going to get your hits.”
And the Lady Wildcats’ expectations are high for the season.
“We expect to make the playoffs and make a run for the section title,” Kovalcin said. “We expect to do better than what we did last year in the playoffs. We would like to get the state playoffs.”
