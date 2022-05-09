Greater Latrobe had a clutch three-run seventh inning to pull off a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Pine-Richland on Saturday.
The exhibition softball contest took place in the midst of light showers at Latrobe on a rain-soaked field which saw Pine-Richland take an early lead.
The Rams took the lead going up 1-0 after the first inning of play. Pine-Richland added another run in the second inning, then the bats went silent for both teams until the Lady Wildcats posted their big seventh inning.
Josie Straigis was the starting pitcher for Greater Latrobe. She pitched four innings, struck out five and walked one. Kayla Williams came in for three innings of relief to take the win. She struck out two and walked two.
Bailey Watson had the only extra-base hit in the game. The Greater Latrobe centerfielder had a double.
Greater Latrobe will next visit Mount Pleasant Area on May 9 for an exhibition contest.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.