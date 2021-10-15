For the first time all season, the Greater Latrobe girls tennis team faced the possibility of defeat.
Playing at home against No. 9 Mount Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday, the top-seeded Lady Wildcats had split the first four matches with the Lady Blue Devils. As a result, the No. 1 doubles battle determined which team would advance. Greater Latrobe’s duo of seniors Maya Jain and Emily Pierce dropped the first set, and trailed 6-5 in the second set, putting them potentially just four points away from defeat.
But the Lady Wildcats’ tandem rallied, however, winning the set in the tiebreaker, and then prevailing with a dominant performance in the third set to secure the victory 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1, and a trip to the semifinals for Greater Latrobe.
“They have been playing for the last three years, so having that experience definitely helped them,” said Karissa Skiba, a former Greater Latrobe standout and the Lady Wildcats’ first-year head coach. “They felt good, they were pumping themselves up, they had a lot of energy, and they knew they just had to stay positive and keep the pressure on. They seemed like they weren’t nervous and were just ready to go out there and do what they needed to do.”
As a result, Greater Latrobe improved to 10-0, and will face No. 5 seed Fox Chapel Area on Monday at a neutral site.
Throughout the regular season and against Oakland Catholic in the first round of the playoffs earlier this week, the Lady Wildcats had won every match either 5-0 or 4-1. Against Mount Lebanon, Greater Latrobe’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters, won with relative ease, as Bell bested Luisa Warnecke 6-4, 6-1, and Walters cruised past Sophia Cunningham 6-2, 6-2. Earlier this season, Bell and Walters teamed to win the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship.
“There were maybe a little bit of nerves, but they worked through that and were determined to win,” Skiba noted of her top two players. “Very happy with how they played.”
However, the Lady Blue Devils swept both sets in the No. 2 doubles contest, as Sylvie Eriksen and Samantha Barrett made quick work of Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh. Additionally, Mount Lebanon’s No. 3 singles player, Meredith Zappone, outlasted Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
That set the stage for the decisive doubles battle, which was under the metaphorical spotlight.
“All of the players and even the parents get into it. It’s a pretty big cheering fest,” explained Skiba.
It nearly required a literal spotlight by the time it ended, just shy of 7 p.m.
The match began approximately 45 minutes late because Mount Lebanon’s bus was caught in traffic on the way to Greater Latrobe. With no lights at the courts, the match that spanned more than three hours came dangerously close to having to be relocated.
“Thankfully, I’m very grateful it got done before it got really dark,” said Skiba. “The third set went fairly quickly. Had it been a close one like the previous sets, we would’ve had to move.”
Having survived their biggest threat of the season to this point, the Lady Wildcats will shift their focus to the Foxes, who edged No. 4 North Allegheny 3-2 on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats won the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis Championship last season with a perfect record and finished second in the state, as their only loss in 2020 came against defending state champion Spring-Ford. Greater Latrobe’s last loss against a WPIAL opponent came on Oct. 14, 2019, as the Lady Wildcats fell to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals of the district playoffs. The Lady Wildcats are in the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
Greater Latrobe will practice Friday, and will enjoy a deserved break over the weekend. More than their physical attributes, however, the Lady Wildcats will need to be at their very best mentally to return to the WPIAL Class 3A championship, which will be held at Washington & Jefferson College on Wednesday.
“I would say the biggest thing at this point is really just keeping those nerves under control and going out there ready to play and focused,” Skiba said. “In practice, you can work on different things and fine tune things, but when you’re going into these matches, it’s just mainly being prepared mentally. I continually tell them you gotta take one point at a time and you gotta fight for those points.
“As we go into Monday, we don’t know a lot about (Fox Chapel), but the nice thing with tennis is as you start to play, you can adjust,” she continued. “As I see things as a coach – what’s working well and what’s not working well – let’s talk about it during the changes. (But) you don’t want to get too far away from your game either, so I want them to be playing what they feel comfortable with and what has helped them win in the past.”
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Girls Tennis Playoffs
Quarterfinals
SINGLES — Jenna Bell (Gr. Latrobe) d. Luisa Warnecke, 6-4, 6-1; Carolina Walters (Gr. Latrobe) d. Sophia Cunningham, 6-2, 6-2; Meredith Zappone (Mount Lebanon) d. Avery Massaro, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Maya Jain-Emily Pierce (Gr. Latrobe) d. Katie Strohl-Carly Grant, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1; Sylvie Eriksen-Samantha Barrett (Mount Lebanon) d. Josie Marts-Bridget McHugh, 6-0, 6-0.
