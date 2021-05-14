The Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse team prepared for the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs with a big win.
The Lady Wildcats blasted Freeport Area, 19-9, during an exhibition game played Thursday at Rossi Field.
Greater Latrobe also learned its playoff fate for the upcoming WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, which are set to begin next week.
The Lady Wildcats earned the No. 11 seed and they’re scheduled to visit No. 6 North Allegheny, 7:45 p.m. Monday. The Lady Wildcats closed the regular season 5-5 in section play and 8-10 overall. North Allegheny finished the regular season with a 13-3 record.
A win would send Greater Latrobe to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at No. 3-seeded Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Shady Side Academy received a first-round bye.
Julia Battaglia and Ryley Quinn led Greater Latrobe on Thursday against Freeport Area. Battaglia and Quinn both scored four goals and netted one assist.
Carolina Walters followed with three goals and three assists, while Sarah Matsko also found the back of the net three times and secured one helper. Taylor Desko scored one goal and contributed one assists, while Madison Viazanko, Abby Kostic, Darrian Lynch and Mary Blycheck also scored for the Lady Wildcats. Alexa Jogun also provided an assist for Greater Latrobe.
Greater Latrobe sophomore Kierra Madey stopped three of eight shots in the first half, while Kaylee Dusetzina made two saves on six shots in the second half. Greater Latrobe converted 19 of 30 shots, had 25 ground ball pickups, two interceptions and 14 draw controls to 13 for Freeport Area.
