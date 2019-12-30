The Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team snapped a three-game skid in a big way.
The Lady Wildcats throttled Connellsville, 77-22, during the second game of the Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic played Saturday.
Greater Latrobe (3-5 overall) had 12 players score points, led by Rachel Ridilla, who put up a game-high 14 points. Abby Shearer also ended in double figures with a career-high 12 points.
Emma Blair, Ava Vitula and Lexi McNeil all added nine points for the Lady Wildcats, who lost three straight and four of five entering Saturday’s game. Blair just missed a double-double, pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats return to WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 play Thursday (7:30 p.m.) against winless Laurel Highlands (0-2, 0-7) at home.
Connellsville packed the paint early, trying to combat GL’s size advantage, led by Blair and Anna Rafferty, both taller than 6-foot. The Lady Wildcats’ guards exploited the strategy, hitting six three-pointers in the first quarter, which accounted for 18 points as Greater Latrobe opened the game with a 21-9 lead. Ridilla knocked down four threes while Vitula and McNeil accounted for the other two.
Ridilla’s first two attempts from beyond the arc staked Greater Latrobe to an early 6-0 lead. The Lady Falcons tied the game, 6-6, at the 4:28-mark, but GL went on a 12-0 run in the next three minutes and a 15-3 spurt for the remainder of the quarter.
Then, Greater Latrobe turned up the defensive pressure.
The Lady Falcons didn’t score a point in the second quarter, going zero-for-13 shooting from the field while turning the ball over seven times. That accounted for 10 of Greater Latrobe’s 20 points as the Lady Wildcats held a 41-9 halftime lead.
Rafferty and Blair took over down low to start the second quarter, accounting for the first seven points of the quarter before Watson scored the next six. Shearer and McNeil scored off Connellsville turnovers before Lexi Weatherton joined the attack from beyond the arc, as Greater Latrobe drained its seventh three-pointer. The Lady Wildcats connected on eight three-pointers and shot higher than 44 percent from beyond the arc.
Greater Latrobe enjoyed a strong start to the third quarter, as Blair, Ridilla and Rafferty combined for the first seven points, pushing the lead to 39 points one minute into the period.
Greater Latrobe outscored Connellsville, 19-10, in the third quarter and finished the game with a 17-3 margin in the fourth period to set the final.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team defeated Hollidaysburg Area, 29-23, on Friday and scored a 50-10 win against Connellsville to improve to 6-1 overall.
Camille Dominick scored eight points to lead GL against Hollidaysburg Area. Lizzie Planinsek added seven points and Josie Straigis scored six points.
Lizzie Planinsek scored 14 points for Greater Latrobe against Connellsville’s junior varsity team. Straigis added 12.
Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic Girls CONNELLSVILLE (22)
Cunningham 1-2-4; Bungard 0-0-0; Ansell 0-0-0; Orndorff 0-0-0; Pritts 0-0-0; Kinneer 4-2-10; Bishop 1-0-2; Ansell 0-0-0; Claycomb 2-0-6. Totals, 8-2(9)—22
GREATER LATROBE (77)
Ridilla 5-0-14; Rafferty 2-2-6; Weatherton 1-0-3; Blair 4-1-9; Vitula 3-1-9; Watson 2-2-6; McNeil 3-2-9; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Shearer 5-2-12; Shearer 5-2-12; Straigis 0-3-3; Dominick 1-0-2; Burkhard 1-0-2; Le. Planinsek 1-0-2. Totals, 28-13(23)—77
Score by Quarters
Connellsville 9 0 10 3 — 22 Greater Latrobe 21 20 19 17 — 77
Three-point field goals: Ridilla-4, Vitula-2, Weatherton, McNeil; Kinneer-2, Claycomb
