The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team didn’t win on Monday.
But the Lady Wildcats are still unbeaten.
Greater Latrobe tied Fox Chapel Area, 2-2, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 road game played on Monday. Also on Monday, an undermanned Ligonier Valley team gave its all against an equally undermanned North Star team, but came up short during a 2-1 exhibition road setback. Additionally, the Greater Latrobe boys soccer team suffered a 5-0 setback against Penn-Trafford in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play.
Greater Latrobe is now 2-0-1 in section play and 5-0-1 overall. Fox Chapel Area, which captured the section championship a year earlier, are 1-1-1 and 3-2-1 this season.
Greater Latrobe has been on a tear through six games this season. The Lady Wildcats opened section play with a significant 2-1 victory against perennial powerhouse Norwin last week at Rossi Field, and they followed it up with a weekend road win against Taylor Allderdice. The Lady Wildcats beat Norwin for the first time in more than 18 years, a run of at least 36 consecutive games.
Earlier this season, Greater Latrobe beat Upper St. Clair, the team that eliminated the Lady Wildcats from the playoffs, and they also topped West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area in exhibition play. Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 20-5 in six games.
Ella Bulava scored for Greater Latrobe, while Regan Reilly also found the back of the net on a penalty kick. Sister Morgan Reilly had an assist for the Lady Wildcats. Regan Reilly has scored in consecutive games, as she also found the back of the net against Taylor Allderdice.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. at home against Penn-Trafford in section play.
All three goals in the exhibition game between North Star and Ligonier Valley were scored in the first half.
Meg Glista opened the scoring for the Lady Rams off a corner kick to give Ligonier Valley a 1-0 lead. North Star capitalized on a breakaway to even the score, and the Lady Cougars netted the game-winner on a breakaway.
In the second half, Ligonier Valley strikers Maddy Manges and Katia Gunter generated several offensive opportunities, but couldn’t quite get one past the North Star keeper. Ligonier Valley freshman keeper made a significant penalty kick stop in the second half to keep it a one-goal game. Glista and Delaney Baird also led the way defensively for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley (0-1, 0-6) is scheduled to host Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weller Field. Serra Catholic is 3-1 in section play and 3-3 overall.
The Greater Latrobe boys are 1-3 in section play and 1-5 overall. The Warriors struck first and added two more goals before halftime for a 3-0 lead. Penn-Trafford struck twice more in the second half to set the final.
