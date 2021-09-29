Emerson Skatell led the Greater Latrobe girls’ cross-country team to a big win against Norwin and Hempfield Area, while Derry Area split and the Greater Latrobe boys fell, all on Tuesday.
The Greater Latrobe girls improved to 6-0 in the section and 8-0 overall with a pair of victories against reigning section champion Hempfield Area, 23-32, and Norwin, 26-31, at Norwin’s Oak Hollow Park. Greater Latrobe seeks its first section championship since 2016.
The Greater Latrobe boys dropped to 3-3 in the section and 4-4 overall after a 41-20 setback against Hempfield Area and a 37-24 loss versus Norwin. The Derry Area girls are 2-4 in the section and 3-4 overall after a 15-50 win against Yough, but a 20-40 defeat against Greensburg Salem. The Derry Area boys are 2-4 in the section and 4-4 overall following a similar 16-42 win against Yough and an 18-37 defeat versus Greensburg Salem.
Skatell paced Greater Latrobe and won the girls’ race with a 20:28. Lexie Planinsek, Carley Berk, Clara Herr and Cora Drylie also scored for Greater Latrobe, while Hayden Kraynick and Lizzie Planinsek competed for the varsity squad.
Koen Fulton was the top runner for the Greater Latrobe boys, taking third overall in 18:15. August Lawrence, Liam Wilson, Noah Pittman and Nick Wetzel completed the scoring, while Steve Janke and Henry Krom rounded out the top seven.
Greater Latrobe closes section play on Tuesday at Penn-Trafford against the Warriors and Greensburg Salem.
Jane Huss led the Derry Area girls with a second-place showing in 21:50. Mikah Horwat placed sixth (23:30) and Emma Huber came in ninth in 24:22, as three Lady Trojans placed in the top 10. Charity Peterman took 13th (25:24), Tessa Hayes came in 15th (26:25) and Auxanna Buchko captured 18th overall in 28:30. Nicole Enos claimed 19th (28:31) and Mikaela Shine took 20th in 33 minutes.
Morgan Sobota led the Derry Area boys with a fifth-place finish (20:31), while Blake Cecchini came in sixth in 21 minutes. Jake Watson followed in seventh (21:17) and Logan Corbett took ninth (22:42), as four Derry Area runners placed in the top 10. Seth Swisher captured 11th (23:21) and Cael Gonzalez Kelly placed 14th overall in 24:34 for the Lady Trojans.
