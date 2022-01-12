An anticipated matchup of undefeated section girls’ basketball squads in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 lived up to its billing Tuesday night.
Behind 19 points from Elle Snyder, a double-double from Emma Blair and contributions down the roster, Greater Latrobe earned a 66-65 road victory over McKeesport Area in a key section clash.
The victory moved the Lady Wildcats to 3-0 in the section and 7-2 overall. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, suffered their first loss all year, falling to 3-1 in section play and 10-1 overall.
After hitting for 13 points in the first half McKeesport Area keyed on Snyder after intermission, giving her very little room to operate until late in the second half. She then scored six straight for the Lady Wildcats in less than 30 seconds, first taking advantage of the Tiger’s overplaying her and taking a backdoor feed from Bailey Watson then hitting on four straight free throws to give Latrobe a 62-58 lead with 1:18 remaining.
McKeesport refused to go away quietly, though, as Maddie Cherepko hit her fourth three-pointer of the game to draw the Tigers within one at 62-61 with a minute to play.
Greater Latrobe then inbounded the ball and got it across halfcourt, but seeing his team was not in sync, called a timeout to avoid a turnover. Latrobe designed a play out of the timeout but Watson and Snyder instead used McKeesport’s aggressiveness against them as both read the same thing and Watson broke towards the hoop and Snyder hit her perfectly in stride for the layup and the three-point lead with 38 seconds to play.
After two free throws from McKeesport Area to again draw the game within one, Watson was fouled in the backcourt and sent to the line where she made two with 25 seconds left. McKeesport’s Rachel Manfriedo then hit what appeared to be a three-pointer, but her foot was on the line making it worth only two to again draw the game to within one at 66-65.
Watson then took the inbounds coast to coast where she was fouled at the hoop, but failed to convert a pair of free throws.
After a McKeesport timeout, Greater Latrobe made the decision to full-court press the Tigers. Point guard Brooke Evans drove the length of the court but was met in the paint by three GL defenders. Forced to give up the ball, she hit Maddie Cherepko who was unable to convert on the 15-footer over Camille Dominick. Anna Rafferty then secured the rebound and the victory for the ‘Cats.
Snyder finished with a trio of three-pointers, while Blair tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds. Anna Rafferty added 11 points and Watson chipped in 10
McKeesport finished had three players finish in double figures: Avi Menifee (15 points), Brooke Evans (13), Rachel Manfriedo (13) and Maddie Cherepko (12).
McKeesport edged the ‘Cats on the boards, 38-37.
The first seven points of the quarter were all scored from the foul line; one for Latrobe and six for McKeesport to give the Tigers 52-48 edge with 5:58 to play. Blair hit a mid-range jumper on a feed from Rafferty that then cut the lead to two at 52-50 before the Tigers again extended it to six points with 4:48 to play. That’s when Greater Latrobe’s twin towers of Blair and Anna Rafferty combined for the next six points for Latrobe to tie the contest at 56 with 2:19 to play.
In the first half, McKeesport hit four of its first three-point attempts in the first three minutes of the opening quarter. Trailing 9-5 1:30 into the game, Snyder hit two three pointers of her own in a row to pull the Cats within one at 12-11. The ‘Cats then scored the next 10 on buckets by Emma Blair, Camille Dominick, Snyder, Josie Straigis and Blair again before McKeesport hit a bucket at the buzzer off of a steal in the backcourt to close out the quarter with GL up 21-14.
The teams traded baskets early in the quarter until Latrobe’s seniors Bailey Watson and Anna Rafferty both picked up their second fouls sending both to the bench with 5:43 left in the quarter. McKeesport took advantage, chipping away at the Latrobe lead over the next 2:30 bringing the score back to two points at 31-29. After a timeout, Watson hit a three-pointer shortly after reentering and Blair added a center post baby hook to finish the quarter on a 5-2 run and stake the ‘Cats to a five-point halftime lead at 36-31.
McKeesport made a key halftime adjustment, putting in a high pick-and-roll against Latrobe’s 2-3 zone, creating scoring opportunities on the roll and drive. Latrobe found itself trailing for the first time in the game less than 2:30 into the quarter as McKeesport took its first lead at 41-39. After Dominick tied the game on a fast-break reverse layup, Rafferty scored five straight in 60 seconds to give the Cats a 46-45 lead with 3:30 left in the quarter.
Greater Latrobe continues section play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Gateway.
