The Greater Latrobe boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams battled through a lightning delay and a lot of rain during a home exhibition meet on Wednesday.
The Greater Latrobe girls led the charge and opened the season with a 2-0 record following a 19-40 victory against Gateway and a 20-39 win versus Altoona Area. The Greater Latrobe boys are 1-1 after beating Gateway, 20-41, but falling against Altoona Area, 18-30.
Greater Latrobe freshman Emerson Skatell won the girls race, rounding the soggy course in 21:26. She was followed by Lexie Planinsek, Clara Herr, Carley Berk and Cora Drylie, all scoring for the Lady Wildcats, while Hayden Kraynick and Lizzie Planinsek filled out the top seven.
Koen Fulton led the Greater Latrobe boys, finishing in 19:07, while August Lawrence, Drew Kozuch, Liam Wilson and Steve Janke rounded out the top five. Noah Pittman and Joey DiVittis were also in the top seven for Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcats head to White Oak Park, 8:45 a.m. Saturday for the annual Red, White and Blue Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.