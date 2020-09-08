The Greater Latrobe girls tennis team opened its season with a big 4-1 victory against host North Allegheny in exhibition play.
The Lady Wildcats swept singles play and scored a doubles win for the match victory. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Gateway at home.
Jenna Bell posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Jenny Zhu at first singles, while Addison Kemerer toppled Emily Wincko, 6-0, 6-3 at second singles. Carolina Walters completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Abbey Swirsding.
Maya Jain and Reese Petrosky scored the Wildcats’ doubles victory, 6-1, 7-5, against Claire Zheng and Claire Shao at first doubles. Rebecca Kolano and Siya Jain earned the lone North Allegheny win, 6-3, 6-2, against Avery Massaro and Emily Pierce at second doubles.
Greater Latrobe, as a team last season, defeated Thomas Jefferson in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to North Allegheny in the quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe reached the team playoffs for the fifth straight season – second straight in the quarterfinals – and has qualified 12 of the last 15 seasons.
Bell and Walters advanced to the PIAA Class 3A girls’ doubles state tennis championships last season, qualifying for the state tournament after they fell short of a WPIAL Class 3A girls’ doubles championship. Bell advanced to the state doubles tournament two seasons ago with Kemerer after the duo won the consolation match in the WPIAL tournament. She went with Walters last year, finishing as the runners-up in the district. They’re the last group to reach the state doubles tournament since 2006 when Joelle Kissell and Allie Seranko captured the WPIAL and state championship.
———
GREATER LATROBE 4,
NORTH ALLEGHENY 1
SINGLES – Jenna Bell (GL) d. Jenny Zhu, 6-1, 6-0; Addison Kemerer (GL) d. Emily Wincko, 6-0, 6-3; Carolina Walters (GL) d. Abbey Swirsding, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES – Maya Jain-Reese Petrosky (GL) d. Claire Zheng-Claire Shao, 6-1, 7-5; Rebecca Kolano-Siya Jain (NA) d. Avery Massaro-Emily Pierce, 6-3, 6-2.
