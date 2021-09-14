Greater Latrobe opened its section slate with a big 3-0 varsity-only victory at Upper St. Clair during a WPIAL Section 1-AA match played on Monday.
Greater Latrobe finished 6-4 last season in Class 2A, but the No. 3-seeded Lady Wildcats were bounced from the playoffs following a 2-0 semifinal-round setback against Fox Chapel Area. Greater Latrobe reached the district championship game the previous two seasons, in 2018 and 2019, but lost against Penn-Trafford both times.
The Lady Wildcats have started the current season strong with a big win against Upper St. Clair, moving to 1-0 in the section and 1-1 overall.
Greater Latrobe scored two first-quarter goals against Upper St. Clair, as Lauren Sapp twice found the back of the net. Josie Straigis added another goal in the third quarter off a penalty corner to set the final. Valentina Rossi made eight saves in goal for the shutout, as Greater Latrobe led 6-2 in penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 8 p.m. Thursday for a section contest against Oakland Catholic.
