The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team has quietly put together a five-game winning streak since its last loss to McKeesport on Dec. 12, with the last two wins coming against Class 5A, Section 3 opponents, including Monday’s 51-44 win against the visiting Albert Gallatin.

“This section is probably one of the best sections there is in 5A,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “(Albert Gallatin) is a good team. They always give us fits here. We have fits with them every year. They are a scrappy group that is very good.”

