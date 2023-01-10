The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team has quietly put together a five-game winning streak since its last loss to McKeesport on Dec. 12, with the last two wins coming against Class 5A, Section 3 opponents, including Monday’s 51-44 win against the visiting Albert Gallatin.
“This section is probably one of the best sections there is in 5A,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “(Albert Gallatin) is a good team. They always give us fits here. We have fits with them every year. They are a scrappy group that is very good.”
It was a scrappy game that saw the lead exchanged multiple times during the middle quarters, but saw the Lady Wildcats stick to their game plan, despite the buckets not initially dropping for them, to get the win.
“We pushed the ball very well (in the first quarter), (Josie Straigis) got down the floor and we got her the basketball. We didn’t get any (fast-break points) in the second quarter and we talked about that at halftime. We actually got a lot of stuff that we wanted to in the first quarter; we just weren’t shooting the ball that well and that is going to happen. So I told them at halftime, we told them not to worry about it and just keep doing what we do and we will be fine.”
Latrobe was finding the outlet in the opening quarter and capitalized on Straigis breaking free multiple times to score 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter.
Camille Dominick added five of her 14 points in the quarter scoring a bucket and a three-pointer.
A three-pointer by Carley Berk rounded out the LadyCats’ scoring at 18-14 for the opening quarter.
Both teams cooled offensively in the second quarter with the Colonials leading the Wildcats in scoring 9-7 to close the Latrobe lead to 25-23 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats found their outside shots were starting to fall when Elle Snyder drained two three-pointers for four of her 14 points.
Dominick added another three-pointer to her tally as the Latrobe offense started to gain control of the contest taking a 40-38 lead into the final quarter.
Snyder (5), Dominick (4) and Staigis (2) combined for 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats surged ahead of the Colonials to secure the win.
AG’s Mya Glean led all scorers with 15 points, while teammate Courtlynn Turner added 12 points.
The LadyCats had three players score in double figures, Snyder, Dominick and Straigis, with Berk chipping in eight points.
The Wildcats are now 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the section and are finding their offensive rhythm with Dominick now at center for the injured Emma Blair.
“(She is getting used to it) and we are getting used to letting her shoot the ball because she does have a very good three-point shot,” Burkardt said. “We are finding a good happy medium there where she can get the three-point shot and if she has the biggest girl on her she is going to get some open looks (at the basket).”
Greater Latrobe will travel to Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 12 for another section contest.
The Greater Latrobe girls JV team also won in its contest with Albert Gallatin by a score of 42-38. Latrobe’s Violet Deist led all scorers with 11 points, with teammate Brylee Bodner adding 10 points.
The Highlands Lady Rams defeated Derry Area 57-22 on the winner’s court in a Class 4A, Section 1 game.
Shelby Wojcik and Katie Myers led Highlands with 11 points. The Lady Trojans had Mara Lewis lead the way with nine points. Derry is now 8-7 overall and 1-4 in the section.
