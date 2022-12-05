The Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats got their season off to spectacular fashion over the past weekend as they competed in the River Valley Tournament at River Valley High School Friday and Saturday.
The Wildcats opened their time at the tourney with a 68-30 shellacking of Cambria Heights Friday, but it is the buzzer-beating game-winner from Latrobe center Emma Blair against River Valley Saturday that will be remembered.
“I’m excited,” Blair said after the game. “We run that play in practice, so I know what I had to do.”
It was a game that came down to the final shot, but it shouldn’t have been.
The Wildcats sprang out of the gates at the beginning of the game, much like they did in their win over Cambria Heights Friday. While they were not knocking down the easy fast-break points like they did Friday, the Wildcats still posted a 21-13 lead at the close of the first quarter.
Latrobe kept its foot on the pedal through the rest of the half tallying a 30-19 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw the Wildcats extend their lead to 20, going up 45-25.
The fourth quarter, through no fault of their own and a Panther team that found some offensive success, the Wildcats saw their lead dwindle.
River Valley would take the lead on a pair of foul shots with seconds left in the game.
The Panthers took a 52-51 lead with just over a tick left on clock.
But enter Blair.
The center who had 24 points for the game and was named to the all-tournament team got the ball in the paint off a quick inbound pass. With the rest of the team cleared out, Blair worked her way around the River Valley defender and got a solid shot off. With the ball in the air, the whistle blew as the ball sank into the basket for the 53-52 win.
“(River Valley) is a very good basketball team,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “We didn’t finish early. We could have put the game out of reach. We didn’t shoot well in the first half and we were still up 11 and that shows the tenacity of the defense and their grit. (I told the team) keep under control. Keep under control what you can control.”
Camille Dominick added 13 points for the Wildcats with Josie Straigis chipping in another eight points.
Saturday’s nail biter is nearly the polar opposite of what was the Wildcats’ game Friday against Cambria Heights.
Greater Latrobe got out to a quick start and never looked back in the 68-30 win.
“We were 20 of 25 on the fast break, so I’m tickled with that,” Burkardt said. “We try to get easy baskets. It is the first thing that we try to do. We had six turnovers in the first quarter and only one in the second, so they cleaned that up. We talked about cleaning it up and they did a very good job of that.”
Greater Latrobe had four players score in double-digits Friday. Blair led with 22 points, with Carley Berk adding 15, Dominick 10 and Straigis 10 respectively.
“Camille and Carly shot the ball very well from the outside, so we were more than one dimensional with just pounding the ball into Emma (Blair), which she did a fantastic job,” Burkardt said.
The Wildcats second team played the fourth quarter with the sizable lead Greater Latrobe held and for Burkardt it was an important chance for those players to get playing time.
“That is extremely important, because if we are going to be successful in the section grind, there are going to be girls sick or hurt at some point,” he said. “The ladies that played at the end, we are going to need them. It was great to get them time and I thought they all did a good job.”
Greater Latrobe sits at 2-0 on the young season.
“It just keeps getting tougher,” Burkardt said. “We have Indiana. We are going to Virginia, then we have Oakland Catholic. And Norwin, I forgot Norwin at home (for the first home game).”
Blair sees it as the start the Wildcats need to have a successful season.
“It sets us up to do what we have to do this season,” she said.
Up next for Greater Latrobe will be a trip to Indiana Area on Dec. 6.
Greater Latrobe
boys basketball
The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team traveled to Pitt-Johnstown for the Mountain Cat Tournament to get off its 2022-23 season.
The Wildcats split their weekend action. Friday saw Latrobe hand Richland a 77-48 loss, while Saturday saw the Wildcats fall to Berlin Brothersvalley 74-62.
The Wildcats got off to a quick start in their game Friday against Richland scoring 18 to Richland’s nine in the first quarter. From there, Latrobe didn’t look back as it powered to the 77-48 win.
Landon Butler scored 32 points to lead the Wildcats in the contest with Max Butler and John Wetzel chipping in for 10 points apiece.
Saturday’s game against Berlin Brothersvalley saw the Wildcats get out to a sluggish start with five points in the opening quarter. The team bounced back in the second quarter to post a score of 32-24 at the half.
Latrobe closed the gap in the third quarter, but a big fourth quarter gave Berlin Brothervalley the edge and the win.
Wetzel led the Wildcats with 24 points, while Landon Butler added 17 points and Alex Tatsch contributed 10 points.
Landon Butler and Wetzel were named to the all-tournament team.
Greater Latrobe will next travel to Geibel on Dec. 7.
