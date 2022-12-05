The Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats got their season off to spectacular fashion over the past weekend as they competed in the River Valley Tournament at River Valley High School Friday and Saturday.

The Wildcats opened their time at the tourney with a 68-30 shellacking of Cambria Heights Friday, but it is the buzzer-beating game-winner from Latrobe center Emma Blair against River Valley Saturday that will be remembered.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

