The Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats made it a 3-0 start to their 2022-23 season with a 70-57 nonconference win over host Indiana Area Tuesday.
And for Wildcat center Emma Blair it was her third straight double-double of the young season as she netted a game-high 29 points while pulling down 14 rebounds.
Camille Dominick had 18 points and Carley Berk chipped in 11 and had eight steals.
Dominick led the Wildcats with two three-point field goals and also lead all scorers in the final quarter with six points including two outstanding drives to the hoop.
Latrobe got out of the gate quickly using its fastbreak break to take leads of 10-2 and 12-3 midway through the first quarter. The Wildcats’ fast-break efficiency was again firing on all cylinders as they converted on 14 of 20 opportunities.
Indiana was undeterred and scored on three consecutive possessions to close the gap to 12-9.
Latrobe then went on an 8 to 2 run to push the lead back to 9 at 20-11.
After the teams traded baskets, Indiana’s Cassie Boyer scored four straight to close out the period with Latrobe leading 25-19.
The second quarter saw both teams ramp up their defenses. Indiana closed within four points of the Wildcats early in the quarter, but the Lady Cats were not rattled and immediately answered each Indiana surge.
In this case, Latrobe scored the next six to push the lead back to 10 points at 33-23 just over halfway through the quarter.
Similar to the close of the first period, the teams then traded baskets the rest of the quarter to enter the intermission with the same point deficit for Indiana at 37-31.
The Wildcats came out of the break determined to win the first four minutes of the second half and provide some space between the teams. Latrobe went on a 13-4 run in the span to run the lead to 15 points and seemingly take control of the game.
Blair led the charge tallying nine points during the run including her first three-point field goal of the year from behind the arc. Indiana though refused to quit and hit three quick buckets including two three-pointers by shooting guard Isabella Antonacci to trim the lead back to seven.
The Cats, however, were able to push the lead back into double digits before the end of the period on buckets by Belle Blossey and Blair to take a 54-43 advantage into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, both teams worked hard in the final period with Indiana applying various defensive strategies to attempt to get the Wildcats rattled while Latrobe played solid defense and ran sets that took time off the clock and led to good scoring opportunities throughout.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the period with Latrobe edging the scoring in the period by 2 to bring the final deficit for the Indians to 13.
Latrobe shot 80% from the foul line going 12 for 18 for the contest, while Indiana shot 86% from the charity stripe going 12 of 14.
Latrobe takes its 3-0 record on the road this weekend playing in the She’s Got Game High School Tournament in Springfield, Va., Friday and Saturday.
