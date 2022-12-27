Penn Hills came out strong hitting a three-point field goal on their first possession and pushing the lead to four early at 6-2 before Greater Latrobe got their legs and pushed the action for the rest of the quarter.
Latrobe then went on a 9-0 run turning the four-point deficit into a five-point lead on a three-point field goal by Elle Snyder. Penn Hills answered with a layup to close out the quarter down three points at 11-8.
Both teams traded baskets in the second quarter with Latrobe’s Snyder and Carley Berk hitting 3-point field goals to maintain their five-point advantage at 18-13 midway through the quarter.
Penn Hill however had the better of the play late in the quarter causing havoc with their defense and finished the quarter with a 6-2 run to pull the Indians to within one point at the halftime break at 20-19.
In the second quarter, Penn Hills’ sophomore Egypt Coleman scored 9 of her game-high 17 points.
The third quarter saw a slow start from the Wildcats with multiple turnovers which Penn Hills’ capitalized on taking the lead at 28-25, but the Wildcats righted the ship scoring the last six points in the quarter to retake the lead going into the final quarter 31-28.
In the fourth quarter, Penn Hikk made one final push early erasing the Latrobe lead and retaking the lead for themselves at 36-35, but once again Latrobe was able to impose its will and took control closing the game on a 13-4 run to push the final margin to 48-39.
Senior Camille Dominick scored eight points in the quarter hitting on a slew of midrange jumpers in the second half while sophomore Berk put on a free throw shooting clinic going six for seven in crunch time to ice the Wildcats’ fifth win of the season.
Berk and Dominick lead the Cats with 13 points each while Snyder registered a double-double on the night with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Junior Belle Blossey and senior Josie Straigis also added three and eight points respectively, but their contributions came on the defensive side of the ball holding Penn Hills standout freshman Melani Oliver and junior sharpshooter Hannah Pugliese to a combined 19 points on the night while forcing the duo into nine turnovers.
Latrobe’s JV also notched a win versus Penn Hills forcing the mercy rule in the fourth quarter on their way to a 59-25 victory. The Wildcats were led by Sami Kronenwetter with 12 points and Brylee Bodnar with 10. Ten Cats scored in the game including Paulina Gorges with four points. Latrobe was near perfect from the foul line in the game going 12-14.
Greater Latrobe will be off until they host their Holiday Tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.