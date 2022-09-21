It took nearly four quarters of the Section 2A field hockey contest between Greater Latrobe and Fox Chapel to decide the game Tuesday at Rossi Field.
With 3:53 left in the game, Fox Chapel’s Anna Drum got a clear look at the Wildcats’ goal and unleashed a shot that hit the side and then the back of the goal to lift the Foxes to a 1-0 victory.
“It was back-and-forth, kind of how I expected it to be,” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “It has been competitive with (Fox Chapel) every year. They have been ahead of us for the past couple of years. With the experience we have, we have like 16 seniors, and a lot of them play a lot of games for us. McKenna (Brackney), our goalie, is our only young player. It was only going to be one goal, honestly. We didn’t get it. We got (that one goal) against Peters Twp. last week, but we didn’t get it tonight. We had chances. Their goalie made some really good saves. The fourth quarter was exciting. If there was a goal there is where it was going to happen. I wasn’t even thinking of overtime. All it takes is one bounce. One corner, one shot to go it. We played strong.”
Both teams had the chances throughout the game, but solid defense and great plays by both goalies kept the game scoreless. So much so, that it was going to come down to one play and Fox Chapel had that play.
“I watched the play and saw (Drum) open on the left-hand side, I thought that was where the ball was going to go,” Giordan said. “She got a clear look at the goal and she made a good shot. The goalies made saves. Our low defense was making plays too.”
The Wildcats led in shots 4-3 but trailed in penalty corners earned with none compared to the visitors’ five. McKenna Brackney made two saves in goal for Greater Latrobe.
The Lady Wildcats don’t have long to think about the loss as they would head to Upper St. Clair today for another Section 2A matchup.
“We are going to Upper St. Clair,” Giordan said. “It is a varsity-only game. It is another section game, so we will see how that goes. Next week then, we have to single-A teams, Winchester Thurston and Ellis School here on Monday and Tuesday. We are seeing some teams that we don’t see all the time, but with only 20 teams in western Pa., we are getting some teams that we haven’t seen. We are getting the time and the gameplay against other teams.”
In JV action, Fox Chapel also handed Greater Latrobe a 1-0 loss. Greater Latrobe trailed in shots 7-0 and in penalty corners 5-0. The Wildcats’ Erin UIlewicz made three saves and Olivia Divito one.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
