After having a section championship volleyball team two years ago to completely missing the postseason, Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski says its time for the Lady Wildcats to get back to where they belong, and that — at the very least — is the playoffs.
But the way Vosefski looks at it, his girls are winners before they ever set foot on the court — for an actual match — this year.
That’s because of what has transpired leading up to the start of the season. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has turned high school sports, and life in general, upside-down.
And now the athletes have a whole new set of rules to go by if there’s to be a season.
“I’m just hoping that the girls don’t look at all of the distractions as a negative,” Vosefski stressed. “They need to look at it like they’re doing something positive (and) courageous during a time when it would be very easy to fold.
“That’s my hope for this year. And, at then end of the year, I’m hoping that all of the hard work they’ve put in pays off and makes them realize that they can overcome anything that’s difficult.”
But Vosefski will tell you that it’s been anything but easy. Just being able to navigate practice, with all of the guidelines related to the pandemic, is a challenge.
“It just takes a lot more planning to run practice these days,” Vosefski said. “It’s a constant reminder to social distance because these are kids and they’re used to being together.
“You kind of feel like the taskmaster, but that’s part of it.
“It’s going to be the matches where I feel the most disruption will be because of the restriction on the amount of people who will be allowed in the gym,” he continued. “I have a lot of girls who I feel should get into matches, but I’ll have to make them sit outside the gym or not be part of it.
“That’s the whole aspect of team to me, but it’s going to be very difficult and strange this year. It’s like stepping over landmines and hoping that you’re doing the right thing.”
Getting past all that, Vosefski believes that — once the players can get into a routine — he has a team that can not only get back to the playoffs, but compete for a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 title. Greater Latrobe finished fifth in its section last year and finished 5-11 overall, but returns four starters.
First among those is 5-foot-8 senior setter Emma Fenton. Last season, she posted 165 kills and 15 service aces, and was named Second Team All-Section.
The other three starters back are all underclassmen. They include 6-foot junior middle hitter Anna Rafferty (24 blocks), sophomore setter Lily Fenton (236 assists) and junior libero Bailey Watson.
The Lady Wildcats also can count on two additional letter-winners in senior outside hitter Gracie Wetzel and junior setter Shallyn Shank. Vosefski also said that sophomore Emma Blair will rotate in as the other middle hitter.
“I expect to have a very good season,” Vosefski offered. “I think we have one of the most upbeat groups we’ve had in a long time.
“This year, I feel we have leadership through our captains (Wetzel, Emma Fenton, Lily Fenton) that will expect a very high level of play from their teammates. I think they can do it in a way that bolsters confidence and doesn’t tear down through negativity.”
However, Vosefski also knows one other thing. Winning the section means getting past the two teams that are almost always at or near the top.
“I still think the section is going to have those upper echelon teams like Norwin and Penn-Trafford,” he allowed. “Hempfield Area has a new coach, so they’re a bit of an unknown.
“And we have two new teams in our section this year in Gateway and Oakland Catholic. So there’s some familiarity and some guesswork there.
“I’m going to say it’s pretty much wide open this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.