The Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse team honored its seniors with a big win.
Carolina Walters led the charge as the Lady Wildcats downed Baldwin, 14-3, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match played Tuesday at Greater Latrobe.
Prior to the game, the Lady Wildcats (1-0, 1-1) honored Julia Battaglia, Lily Keslar, Lauren Jones, Jordan Desko and Grace Blycheck in their section opener.
Walters guided the Lady Wildcats with four goals, while Battaglia and Ryley Quinn both found the back of the net three times. Taylor Desko scored twice and added an assist, while Kloe Templeton scored and Mary Blycheck had a goal and two helpers.
Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped six of nine shots, as Greater Latrobe converted 14 of 24 shots. The Lady Wildcats had 25 ground ball controls, one interception and doubled up Baldwin with 12 draw controls.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 6 p.m. Thursday at Shady Side Academy in an exhibition.
