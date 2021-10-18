The Greater Latrobe girls’ soccer team took a victory lap, the Wildcat boys won their season finale, and the Ligonier Valley girls lost to one of the top teams in its classification.
The Greater Latrobe girls closed its WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 slate with a 6-0 rout of host Hempfield Area, while the Wildcat boys beat Altoona Area, 3-1, in an exhibition game at Rossi Field. Also on Saturday, the Ligonier Valley girls lost an 8-0 decision against Greensburg Central Catholic in the Lady Rams’ WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 finale.
The Greater Latrobe girls won its first section championship since the 1992 Lady Wildcats, led by Dan Grobe, captured the WPIAL Section 5 title with a perfect 10-0 record in only their second season as a school-sponsored sport.
The Lady Wildcats thought they clinched the section championship two weeks ago during a dramatic 1-0 home victory against Fox Chapel Area, but they didn’t mathematically wrap up the section title until a 3-0 win against Hempfield Area last Tuesday at Rossi Field.
The Lady Wildcats claimed the top spot in a powerhouse Section 3 with a 9-0-1 section mark, and they’re currently 11-0-1 overall with two regular-season exhibition games to play. Norwin (8-2, 11-3) finished second in the section, as the Lady Knights’ only section losses came against Greater Latrobe. Fox Chapel Area (6-3-1, 8-6-1), last year’s section champions, ended third, while Penn-Trafford (4-6, 6-9) placed fourth.
The closest thing to a blemish on Greater Latrobe’s record was a 2-2 tie at Fox Chapel Area on Sept. 20. The Lady Wildcats won the rest, including five one-goal games and seven shutouts after Saturday’s win against Hempfield Area. It’s a far cry from a time in which Greater Latrobe recorded just eight wins total from 2016-19.
Regan Reilly led the Lady Wildcats in their rout of Hempfield Area with three goals. Reilly also scored last week against Hempfield Area, and she had the lone goal in a win two weeks earlier versus Fox Chapel Area. Robin Reilly, Ella Bulava and Morgan Reilly also found the back of the net for Greater Latrobe against Hempfield Area on Saturday. Bulava and Robin Reilly also scored last week against Hempfield Area, while Bulava struck in a one-goal win at Norwin.
Robin Reilly, Makenna Malone and Bulava all had assists on Saturday, while Sofia DeCerb and Corinne Brunetto shared the shutout. Brunetto also shared the shutout last week against Hempfield Area, while the clean slate was DeCerb’s seventh of the season.
Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 38-7 in 13 games this season. The Lady Wildcats have won seven games by shutout, including two to start the season and five of the last six. Greater Latrobe has won five one-goal games and seven others by multiple goals. Four of their last six have been decided by a goal, as Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 14-1 during that span.
Greater Latrobe extracted revenge against Upper St. Clair – a team that bounced the Lady Wildcats from the playoffs last season – with a convincing 4-0 victory to start the season before a pair of impressive non-conference wins against West Mifflin Area and Kiski Area by a 9-1 margin.
Greater Latrobe upset Norwin for the first time in more than 18 years, 2-1, and the Lady Wildcats knocked off the Lady Knights again 16 days later, this time with a 1-0 road win. They swept Taylor Allderdice, and also tied – and later beat – Fox Chapel Area, the defending section champions. Greater Latrobe also swept Penn-Trafford – another perennial power – in back-to-back games by a 5-1 margin, the fourth straight contest in which Greater Latrobe didn’t lose against the Lady Warriors following a 17-year streak of futility.
Now, the Lady Wildcats seek to close the regular season with an unblemished record. They host Connellsville Area, 7:30 p.m. tonight at Rossi Field before traveling to Franklin Regional on Wednesday to close out the regular season. Franklin Regional won the Class 3A, Section 1 title and the Lady Panthers are currently 10-1-1 in section play and 11-3-1 overall. Connellsville Area won the Class 3A, Section 2 championship and the Lady Falcons are 13-1 in the section and 14-2 overall.
The Greater Latrobe boys closed the season with consecutive wins. The Wildcats completed a sweep of Hempfield Area on Wednesday – and snapped a three-game losing streak – before beating Altoona Area in their season finale on Saturday. Greater Latrobe went 4-8 in section play and finished 5-10 overall.
Greater Latrobe opened the season with six losses in its first seven games, but the Wildcats won twice in three games before their three-game skid. Greater Latrobe ended the season with four wins in their last eight games.
Their four section wins were sweeps of Connellsville Area and Hempfield Area. They outlasted their two section foes by an 18-3 margin, and lost 36-3 to the rest of the competition, which included section opponents Norwin, Allderdice, Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Penn-Trafford. But the Wildcats closed the season with a two-goal home victory against Altoona Area.
Greater Latrobe and Altoona Area had not faced each other for several years, but the renewed friendly rivalry against the District 6 opponent didn’t disappoint. Each team maintained possession in the middle third, as Altoona Area carried a slight edge.
That all changed when Louis Garbeglio finished an attempt to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Roman Agostoni added another goal, off a Garbeglio helper to put Greater Latrobe ahead by two.
In the second half, Nico Lorenzi scored on a nice shot beyond the outstretched arms of the Altoona Area keeper to put the game away. Altoona Area spoiled the Greater Latrobe shutout with less than two minutes to play.
The Ligonier Valley girls were coming off its second win of the season, an 8-2 victory against Jeannette, before Saturday’s 8-0 setback against Greensburg Central Catholic. The Lady Rams lost, 12-0, against the Lady Centurions earlier this season.
Greensburg Central Catholic improved to 10-1 in the section and 11-1 overall, while Ligonier Valley fell to 2-10 in the section and 2-14 overall.
“It seems weird to be pleased with an 8-0 defeat and certainly no one likes to lose,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “But it was a cold, rainy Saturday at the end of the long season and I have seen countless teams in this situation phone it in, or quit halfway through. I was proud of the girls.”
Ligonier Valley lost its first seven games of the season before an 8-0 win against Jeannette on Sept. 28. The Lady Rams lost five straight before a second victory against Jeannette, 8-2, last week. GCC needed 12 minutes to score its first goal on Saturday. The Lady Centurions scored four goals in each half.
“My girls played together and played really hard the entire game,” Vogelsang said. “They did a lot of really good things. We had a specific gameplan for this team and they executed it to the best of their ability. I’m extremely proud of their resilience.”
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 7 p.m. Tuesday against Berlin Brothersvalley in an exhibition game at Weller Field. The Lady Rams close the regular season on Wednesday at home against North Star.
