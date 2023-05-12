It seemed that after the sun went down on Rossi Field Thursday the action heated up in the nonsection contest between Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse and Hempfield Area.
The Lady Wildcats turned up the offense in the second half to take a 14-5 win.
“Yes, we did, yes, we did,” Wildcats coach Cat Votovich. “We got a nice little rest. It seemed to cool down after the sun went down. It was nice to get back out there and we really let a fire under our behinds.”
Taylor Desko and Ryley Quinn led the Lady Wildcats’ offense as each scored five goals apiece.
“They have been our most consistent players all year.” Votovich. “They are the rock stars.”
Votovich hopes the team can carry its momentum over into next week as was announced Thursday, the Wildcat make it into the WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs set to launch on Monday.
“I hope that we can carry this into next week as we are going to the playoffs,” she said. “We are playing Chartier Valley at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. Monday.”
She feels that her team is ready to compete.
“I think we are ready for it,” Votovich said. “We got a couple more practices the rest of this week. We are going to put up a good fight.”
